Intel Foundry Expands Support for Ansys Multiphysics Signoff Solutions with Intel 18A Process Technology

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Foundry certified Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) multiphysics solutions for signoff verification of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed with the Intel 18A process technology with new RibbonFET transistor technology and backside power delivery.

The predictive accuracy of Ansys' power and signal integrity platforms helps designers lower the power consumption and increase the performance of edge artificial intelligence (AI), graphic processing, and advanced computing products by minimizing over-design. Collaboration towards a smooth electronic design automation (EDA) flow can significantly increase productivity for joint customers.

Ansys RedHawk-SC and Totem are recognized as industry standards for power integrity signoff of digital and analog designs, respectively. The solutions' cloud-enabled data infrastructure provides unparalleled capacity to analyze full-chip designs and multi-die assemblies. PathFinder uses the same elastic compute infrastructure to also verify the electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuitry found on all chips. The Ansys Raptor family models high-speed signals including on-chip electromagnetic coupling.

"Intel Foundry and Ansys have partnered to ensure our customers have access to accurate analysis solutions for the latest manufacturing innovations in our Intel 18A process technology," said Rahul Goyal, vice president & general manager, product & design ecosystem enablement at Intel. "Partnerships across the industry are essential for solving challenges and taking advantage of the exciting opportunities opened up by this leading-edge silicon technology."

"Ansys works with leading foundry partners like Intel Foundry to address complex multiphysics challenges and meet stringent power, performance, and reliability requirements," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys' signoff platform helps empower mutual customers to accelerate design convergence with greater confidence thanks to the collaborative work between the companies to ensure silicon predictive accuracy and a stellar user experience."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

