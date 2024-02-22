Intel Foundry Expands Support for Ansys Multiphysics Signoff Solutions with Intel 18A Process Technology

News provided by

Ansys

22 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

Ansys power integrity and on-chip electromagnetic analysis tools enable semiconductor products for HPC, graphics, and AI applications

Key Highlights 

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Foundry certified Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) multiphysics solutions for signoff verification of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed with the Intel 18A process technology with new RibbonFET transistor technology and backside power delivery.

The predictive accuracy of Ansys' power and signal integrity platforms helps designers lower the power consumption and increase the performance of edge artificial intelligence (AI), graphic processing, and advanced computing products by minimizing over-design. Collaboration towards a smooth electronic design automation (EDA) flow can significantly increase productivity for joint customers.

Ansys RedHawk-SC and Totem are recognized as industry standards for power integrity signoff of digital and analog designs, respectively. The solutions' cloud-enabled data infrastructure provides unparalleled capacity to analyze full-chip designs and multi-die assemblies. PathFinder uses the same elastic compute infrastructure to also verify the electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuitry found on all chips. The Ansys Raptor family models high-speed signals including on-chip electromagnetic coupling.

"Intel Foundry and Ansys have partnered to ensure our customers have access to accurate analysis solutions for the latest manufacturing innovations in our Intel 18A process technology," said Rahul Goyal, vice president & general manager, product & design ecosystem enablement at Intel. "Partnerships across the industry are essential for solving challenges and taking advantage of the exciting opportunities opened up by this leading-edge silicon technology."

"Ansys works with leading foundry partners like Intel Foundry to address complex multiphysics challenges and meet stringent power, performance, and reliability requirements," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys' signoff platform helps empower mutual customers to accelerate design convergence with greater confidence thanks to the collaborative work between the companies to ensure silicon predictive accuracy and a stellar user experience."

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media             

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] 

Investors         

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Ansys, Intel Foundry Collaborate on Multiphysics Analysis Solution for EMIB 2.5D Assembly Technology

Ansys, Intel Foundry Collaborate on Multiphysics Analysis Solution for EMIB 2.5D Assembly Technology

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Intel Foundry collaborated to provide multiphysics signoff solutions for Intel's innovative 2.5D chip assembly technology,...
Ansys Names Rachel Pyles As Chief Financial Officer

Ansys Names Rachel Pyles As Chief Financial Officer

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that finance veteran Rachel Pyles will become the company's new chief financial officer, effective February 22,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.