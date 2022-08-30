Intel Taps MIPS eVocore for Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V

Architecture Will Accelerate Innovation in Open Computing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIPS, a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP, announced it is working with Intel to accelerate innovation in open computing. As part of this effort, MIPS' eVocore is being incorporated into the new Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V*, a platform designed to deliver new capabilities for pre-silicon development. Intel® Pathfinder allows new ways for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) architects and system software developers to define new products and pursue pre-silicon software development on RISC-V.

"MIPS** is thrilled to be part of the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V platform, providing high performance cores with support for multi-cluster, multi-core and multi-threading to accelerate innovation," said Desi Banatao, MIPS CEO. "These multiprocessors have unique features and a high level of scalability that make them ideal for compute-intensive tasks across a broad range of markets and applications."

The new eVocore P8700 and I8500 multiprocessor IP cores, which include best-in-class power efficiency for use in SoC applications, are the first MIPS products based on the RISC-V open instruction set architecture (ISA) standard.

The Intel Pathfinder FPGA development platform incorporates MIPS cores within a unified IDE, while supporting leading operating systems and industry-standard toolchains. Going forward, this will open up new opportunities for developers to quickly build prototypes for segments like Automotive which have additional Functional Safety (FuSa) requirements.

"This is a unique and important capability for startups because it can enable them to explore their solution and accelerate the rate at which they can find a product market fit," Banatao said.

As the adoption of RISC-V accelerates, many companies are taking advantage of the open architecture to create custom processors designed to handle the power and performance requirements of newer workloads for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and virtual/augmented reality, and more.

"With industry heavyweights like Intel taking a leadership role in advancing the adoption of RISC-V, we will see this open computing architecture being used to support a plethora of devices and products, from automotive to 5G and wireless networking, data center and storage, and high-performance embedded applications," said Ashok Balivada, COO of MIPS.

Start your journey with Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V at pathfinder.intel.com

About MIPS

MIPS is a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP for high-end automotive, computing and communications applications. With its deep engineering expertise built over 35 years and billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to-date, today the company is accelerating RISC-V innovation for a new era of heterogeneous processing. The company's proven solutions are uniquely configurable, enabling semiconductor companies to hit exacting performance and power requirements and differentiate their devices. Visit: www.mips.com.

* Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

**MIPS and the MIPS logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MIPS Tech LLC in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Media contact:

Neal Leavitt

760-639-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE MIPS