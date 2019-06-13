Intel Unite® Solution Showcases Jabra PanaCast People Detection & Counting Technology at InfoComm 2019

"Using Jabra PanaCast PDC data to determine the number of people present at a meeting, the Intel Unite® solution can enable automated workflows like room reservation and release, as well as energy efficiency improvements for room or collaboration space resources," said Jabra Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems, Aurangzeb Khan. The solution enables telemetry and remote manageability for IT and facilities managers.

The built-in PDC capability detects people up to 12 feet away and can simultaneously count up to 40 people. The advanced PDC technology is based on a new AI head detector CNN (Convolutional Neural Network) developed in cooperation with Intel. The technology is able to detect people even with partially visible heads and extends the range up to 40 feet. The CNN inference engine is highly optimized for Intel® Core™ processor-based PCs and the Panoramic-4K video of the PanaCast camera system. The technology, which is available through the PanaCast API built for the Windows operating system, can be used for large areas like classrooms, auditoriums and general gatherings.



"Both technologies maintain participant privacy because only a numeric count of the number of people present is provided, and no pictures are taken or stored in the streaming system," explained Naveed Alam, VP of Software Engineering in Jabra Intelligent Vision Systems. "PanaCast uniquely works as a real-time streaming AV device simultaneously with its operation as an AI data sensor, and, again uniquely, provides wall-to-wall 100% video coverage when mounted at the front of the huddle room/space," he explained.

Intelligent collaboration spaces and meetings can be achieved by combining Intel Unite® solution platform, including an Intel® Core™ vPro™ processor, and PanaCast AI head detector technology with 180-degree field of view video and real-time intelligent sensing capabilities.

The Intel Unite® solution is a fast, simple, cost-efficient way to deliver a more secure, manageable, high-quality collaboration experience. Whether working with the on-premise or cloud service version of the solution, Intel Unite® solution works with existing technologies and provides controlled content sharing. It is easy to use, supports a range of devices and operating systems, as well as many business plugins, and requires minimal training for end users. Intel security and encryption technologies help ensure that content and file sharing occur only between approved meeting participants.

For more information on Jabra PanaCast, please go to: www.jabra.com/panacast

About Jabra

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. Jabra employs approx. 1,100 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 4,7bn in 2018. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6000 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com

About Jabra Panacast

Jabra PanaCast solutions deliver real-time 180° Panoramic-4K, Panoramic-5K and 4K 3D video streams from integrated, synchronized and optimized multi-camera arrays. Jabra PanaCast systems and Intelligent Vision (artificial intelligence) software products are used by more than 1,600 companies worldwide, including 200+ universities, for video collaboration, education, AR/VR, live broadcasting and machine learning for autonomous systems. PanaCast devices have received numerous awards such as CES Innovation Awards Honoree designations, Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation, GOOD DESIGN award, Gartner Cool Vendor in Unified Communications, the peer-reviewed, by-invitation Design Showcase at the 2019 International Solid-State Circuits Conference, and more.

© 2019 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

SOURCE Jabra

Related Links

http://www.jabra.com

