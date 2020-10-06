IntelAgree Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Data Security Commitment

The SOC 2 Type II is a voluntary auditing procedure that assesses a cloud-based service provider's ability to protect data and client privacy. As part of the SOC 2 examination process, auditors analyzed the extent to which IntelAgree's security controls comply with three of the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria: Common Criteria/Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type II report demonstrates IntelAgree's commitment to data security by proving that it has the necessary controls and processes in place — and that they're operating effectively over time.

"Given the sensitivity around contract management, our top priority is ensuring that our platform adheres to the highest data protection standards," said Marc Miller, IntelAgree's Chief Architect. "We're proud to successfully complete this audit and reassure our clients that their confidential data is, and will remain, secure."

In addition to SOC 2 Type II, IntelAgree successfully completed its HIPAA and HITECH audit and earned GDPR compliance earlier this year.

To learn more about IntelAgree, visit www.intelagree.com .

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps legal teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. IntelAgree also uses intelligent automation to optimize every part of the contracting process, so teams can create, negotiate, sign, manage, and analyze contracts faster.

