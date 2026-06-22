IntelAgree Launches Multi-Language Support and Custom Labels for Global Contract Teams

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced the expansion of multi-language support that lets globally distributed teams work together in IntelAgree, each in their preferred language. The update spans seven supported languages and pairs with IntelAgree's recently released custom labels, which let customers rename fields and statuses to match their own business terminology. Custom labels are available now, and multi-language support will be available on Monday, June 29.

For global contract teams, going all-in on one CLM tool often comes with a catch. They either squeeze into one shared system in a language that isn't theirs, or spin up regional instances that leave leadership without a single source of truth. IntelAgree's upcoming language update provides both at once — the unity of a single system and the familiarity of each user's own language.

An IntelAgree instance can run in seven languages — covering the full interface, system notifications, workflow experiences, and AI-generated outputs from Saige Assist, IntelAgree's generative AI assistant. Language is set per user, so a legal lead in Berlin can navigate IntelAgree in German while a contracts manager in Tampa uses the platform in English, in the same environment and on the same agreements.

Additionally, custom labels let an organization rename fields and statuses to match its own vocabulary, so "contract" can become "agreement" or "in negotiation" can become "redlining." That spares teams from mapping the platform's terminology to their own every time they work, and it keeps the data in reports consistent with how the business actually operates. Paired with multi-language support, those labels will also appear in each user's preferred language.

"We invested heavily in this because running a global contract operation is one of the hardest things an enterprise can do, and we believe a CLM platform should adapt to the people using it, regardless of their location," said Michael Schacter, Director of Product Management at IntelAgree. "What a customer gets out of it is one source of truth for the entire business, with every user working in their preferred language. "

IntelAgree's newest updates will let customers:

Run the platform in any of seven supported languages (more available on request), with translation covering the full interface, system notifications, in-app workflows, and Saige Assist's responses

Customize up to 150 fields and statuses to match internal terminology — replacing IntelAgree defaults like "contract" with "agreement," or "in negotiation" with "redlining"

Pair custom labels with multi-language support, so the company's own terminology appears in each user's preferred language

Set language preferences per user, allowing global teams to work side-by-side in the same IntelAgree instance

Contracts already ask enough of the people working on them. With this release, every user on a global IntelAgree deployment can work in their own language and maintain the terminology their company already uses. Request a demo or read our multi-language support announcement blog to learn more.

About IntelAgree

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist, IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.com.

Contact: Emily Culclasure Email: [email protected] Website: www.intelagree.com

SOURCE IntelAgree