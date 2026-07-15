IntelAgree Launches Saige Assist: Agent, One AI Agent for Your Entire Contract Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Saige Assist: Agent, a single, general-purpose AI agent now in the final stage of its private beta with select customers. Working from a customer's own clause library, playbooks, and negotiation history, the agent answers questions, compares versions, and redlines against a team's own standards, directly in the platform. It now also builds dashboards, runs analysis, and makes approval-gated updates inside the CLM platform.

Most AI reaching the contract market is narrow, typically a feature attached to one task or a roster of task-specific agents, each scoped to a single job. Saige Assist: Agent is a single agent that reasons across a customer's full clause library, playbooks, and negotiation history and assembles a response to whatever question a user asks, rather than waiting for a dedicated feature to be built for each new request. And unlike assistants that stop at an answer, it can write and execute code, turn contract and portfolio data into custom dashboards and interactive reports, and take approval-gated actions that update the platform itself — so the work doesn't disappear into a chat window.

"While a typical generative AI offering can write a competent clause, it doesn't know your standards, your history with a counterparty, or how your team actually negotiates," said Kyle Myers, Chief Product Officer at IntelAgree. "We built Saige Assist: Agent to work from the customer's own agreements, so the answers and edits reflect their playbooks, not just a general consensus from an LLM. And because it's one general-purpose agent, it can take on requests no one thought to build a button for. Context is everything when it comes to performing meaningful tasks and Saige Assist: Agent ensures the right context is considered when performing the most important tasks for our users."

Saige Assist: Agent, for example, redlines and rewrites a contract against the customer's own playbooks, clause library, and the prior versions they negotiated with the same counterparty. The user decides how far it goes, from a broad first pass on a routine renewal to a surgical, clause-by-clause edit on a high-stakes deal. All of it works wherever the team likes to work: directly in the platform, or in Microsoft Word through the IntelAgree Word add-in.

One agent, one set of guardrails, across your whole contract portfolio — and redlining is just one job of many.

Now in the final stage of private beta, Saige Assist: Agent can:

Answer questions across a customer's entire contract portfolio in natural language, and compare a contract against past versions, playbooks, and prior agreements with the same party

Redline and rewrite against the customer's playbook standards, from a broad pass to a single clause, in the platform or in Microsoft Word through the IntelAgree add-in

Act with approval: add comments, create and edit contract type playbooks and rules, and draft personas from a live negotiation, each confirmed before anything saves

Adapt to each role with shareable personas and a reusable prompt library, use those personas in the Microsoft Word add-in, and run repeatable work with Skills the whole team can reuse

Summarize risk and compliance, build custom HTML dashboards and interactive reports, and run scripts that turn raw contract data into finished output

"Contract teams want help without losing control," said Michael Schacter, Director of Product Management at IntelAgree. "Personas let each user shape the agent to how they work, and the prompt library makes the best prompts reusable across a team. Its work doesn't stop at an answer: it can write code, build a dashboard from your contract data, and make changes that live in the platform. As we extend the agent to act inside the platform, every change will be presented for approval first, so a person stays in control of anything the agent changes."

Current beta users are already reporting strong results:

"It has been great to see what this puts in our joint customers' hands," said Marc Doucette, Chief Executive Officer at Koho Consulting. "One agent works from a team's own contracts and standards, so customers get help the way they actually operate, with a person still in control. It keeps getting more capable, and it is becoming a real part of how our customers manage their contracts."

Saige Assist: Agent builds on features already in production: AI contract redlining, negotiation, extraction, and risk analysis; a native Salesforce integration, plus Workday and Bullhorn connectivity; and an enterprise security posture spanning SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CASA, and PIPEDA. It is in the final stage of its private beta; customers can request access through their customer success manager.

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that ensures every deal an enterprise signs is the deal it gets. Since 2018, its machine learning has identified the obligations, dates, and key terms buried in dense legal language. Today, Saige Assist, its generative-AI assistant, expands that intelligence by proposing redlines, risk scores, and next steps according to each customer's playbooks and clause library. Native integrations with Salesforce, Docusign, Bullhorn, and other tools keep agreement operations moving before and long after signature. Casey's, Ashley Furniture, and Pebble Beach trust IntelAgree to take the cost and friction out of contracting. Learn more at intelagree.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Culclasure

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Website: www.intelagree.com

SOURCE IntelAgree