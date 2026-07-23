IntelAgree Brings AI Contract Intelligence to the Microsoft Marketplace as Co-Sell Partner

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced it is co-sell ready with Microsoft and available for purchase on the Microsoft Marketplace. Customers can now buy IntelAgree through their existing Microsoft agreements and apply their committed Azure spend toward it.

IntelAgree has been part of the Microsoft ecosystem for more than seven years and is built and hosted on Microsoft Azure. Co-sell readiness and marketplace availability now let Microsoft customers buy IntelAgree through their existing Microsoft agreements, with purchases counting toward a customer's Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), so teams can apply Azure budget they have already committed toward contract management.

The partnership deepens how IntelAgree helps teams get the full value of every agreement. IntelAgree applies contract intelligence across the entire lifecycle, from request and negotiation through signature and the obligations, renewals, and revenue that follow, so agreement operations run inside the Microsoft environment teams work in.

"Our customers already trust Microsoft to run their business, and IntelAgree extends that to their contracts," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "We put AI across the lifecycle to power agreement operations, so every agreement keeps delivering value long after it's signed. Now teams can adopt it through the marketplace with budgets they've already committed."

With IntelAgree's Microsoft Word add-in, teams draft from their clause library, review the key terms IntelAgree extracts, and can get help from Saige Assist. The same workflow continues in Outlook for intake and versioning and Microsoft Teams for collaboration and approvals. IntelAgree also integrates with Microsoft OneDrive for co-editing and Microsoft Dynamics 365, bringing those contract workflows into the CRM that sales and revenue teams rely on.

Saige Assist, IntelAgree's purpose-built generative AI tool, is embedded in the platform and grounded in each customer's playbooks, so its answers reflect the team's own standards. It reviews agreements, redlines inside Microsoft Word, surfaces risk with an explainable score, and answers questions in plain language, giving teams contract intelligence they can trust across the lifecycle. Modular by design, Saige Assist lets teams start with the capabilities they need and expand as their contract work grows.

"Our customers trust Microsoft to power their businesses, so we engineered IntelAgree to work in Azure across Word, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive and Dynamics 365," said Kyle Myers, Chief Product Officer at IntelAgree. "When contract management lives inside the tools a business already uses, it takes everyday work to the next level. Agreements and decisions move faster, while ensuring compliance and uniformity across the enterprise."

IntelAgree is available today on the Microsoft Marketplace with integrations across the Microsoft ecosystem. To see it or learn more, visit: intelagree.com/integrations/microsoft.

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that ensures every deal an enterprise signs is the deal it gets. Built and hosted on Microsoft Azure, IntelAgree's machine learning has identified obligations, dates, and key terms buried in dense legal language since 2018. Today, Saige Assist, its governed generative AI assistant, expands that intelligence with redlines, risk scores, and next steps grounded in each customer's playbooks and clause library. IntelAgree integrates with the enterprise tools teams already rely on, including Salesforce, DocuSign, and Bullhorn. Casey's, Ashley Furniture, and Pebble Beach trust IntelAgree to take the cost and friction out of contracting. Learn more at intelagree.com.

Contact:

Marena Davis

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.intelagree.com

SOURCE IntelAgree