IntelAgree Recognized for Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Awards 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a software-as-a-service contract management platform, and AgileThought were named as a 2019 AI and Machine Learning Partner of the Year Award finalist.

IntelAgree used Microsoft's Azure AI Services with AgileThought's deep learning and natural language processing expertise to build its contract management platform. Now the platform can quickly interpret uploaded contracts and extract essential information—making contract management processes 90% more efficient.

"We are honored that Microsoft recognized AgileThought as an AI and Machine Learning Partner of the Year Award finalists for their work with IntelAgree," said David Hull, CEO and co-founder of CoLabs. "Our clients have benefited from this collaboration, and we have worked hard to create the best service for them."

Finalists were chosen in several categories from more than 2,900 entrants and 115 countries worldwide and addressed an issue that their product solves. IntelAgree sought to transform the contract management process by optimizing the most labor-intensive aspects and built an AI solution that blends deep learning with natural language processing techniques.

This technology has allowed IntelAgree to identify common attributes across a variety of industries, including professional sports, staffing, construction, transportation and facilities management. Users of IntelAgree can cut down on hours of the contract management process, so legal teams can focus on impactful work, not busy work.

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is a contract management platform that leverages ML, OCR, and the latest available technology to make it easier to create, negotiate, sign, and manage agreements. The platform accelerates contract management so legal teams can do impactful work, not busy work.

About CoLabs: CoLabs is a Tampa-based software incubator developing innovative, cloud-based solutions. They partner with industry leaders to solve real business problems and specific challenges, using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Founded in 2018, CoLabs is led by founders David Hull (Chief Executive Officer), John Wagner (Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering) and Marc Miller (Chief Architect).

