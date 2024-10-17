IntelAgree Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, is proud to announce its first-time inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management. We believe this recognition highlights IntelAgree's rapid rise as a competitive player in the CLM space, providing a modern approach to contract management that transforms the way businesses operate.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. From our perspective, IntelAgree's inclusion speaks to the impact of its AI-driven platform, which automates the entire contract lifecycle so teams can work faster, make smarter decisions, and close contracts with ease.

"Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a defining moment for IntelAgree," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "We may be a young company, but we're agile, we're listening, and we're laser-focused on building contract management solutions that accommodate all our customers' needs. To us, this recognition from Gartner confirms what our customers have known from the start: that we're not just another CLM platform, but a catalyst for smarter, more efficient contract management."

The Road to Recognition: How IntelAgree's Features Set it Apart

IntelAgree's platform is known for its advanced AI-driven features, empowering users to reduce risks, boost productivity, and accelerate contract cycles. Key features include:

AI-Driven Contract Intelligence : Machine learning extracts actionable insights from contracts, identifying risks and opportunities, and allowing businesses to stay ahead of their contractual obligations.

: Machine learning extracts actionable insights from contracts, identifying risks and opportunities, and allowing businesses to stay ahead of their contractual obligations. Searchable Contract Repository : Enables granular and free-text searches across thousands of contracts, ensuring quick access to key information without losing track of critical documents.

: Enables granular and free-text searches across thousands of contracts, ensuring quick access to key information without losing track of critical documents. Workflow Automation : Streamlines approvals with automated workflows and reminders, routing contracts to the right people at the right time to minimize delays and bottlenecks.

: Streamlines approvals with automated workflows and reminders, routing contracts to the right people at the right time to minimize delays and bottlenecks. Customizable Dashboards: Offers a clear view of all active contracts, helping businesses ensure timely renewals, avoid penalties, and seize renegotiation opportunities.

Offers a clear view of all active contracts, helping businesses ensure timely renewals, avoid penalties, and seize renegotiation opportunities. Seamless Collaboration : Facilitates cross-departmental collaboration with clause libraries, native integrations, and add-ins for everyday tools like Microsoft Word and Outlook.

: Facilitates cross-departmental collaboration with clause libraries, native integrations, and add-ins for everyday tools like Microsoft Word and Outlook. Saige Assist: Generative AI-powered contract copilot drafts, revises, and refines contracts, offering human-like assistance to ease negotiations and lighten legal workloads.

"In our opinion, this Gartner recognition is proof that you don't need a long history to make a big impact," added Hull. "We've never been held back by legacy thinking or outdated systems. Instead, we're aiming to redefine what companies can expect from CLM software — and we're just getting started."

To download and read the full report, please visit here.

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist, IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.com.

