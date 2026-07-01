IntelAgree to Host CLE-Accredited Webinar on Managing AI Risk in Contracts

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced an upcoming CLE-accredited webinar, "AI in Contract Management: Legal Risks, Ethical Duties, and Practical Guidance," on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. EST. Hosted by the National Academy of Continuing Legal Education (NACLE), the webinar will examine how attorneys can use AI-powered tools responsibly in contract work.

The virtual event will feature three speakers. Lee Rone, General Counsel of IntelAgree, will cover the ethical duties AI raises in contract work and the regulatory shifts heading toward legal teams. Marlon Abbott, Director of Information Security at IntelAgree, will discuss how to evaluate AI vendors and apply security standards like SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001. They will be joined by guest speaker Stanislav Zakharenko, a principal at GTC Law Group who advises companies on AI governance and responsible AI programs.

"The job doesn't change because the tool is new," said Lee Rone, General Counsel of IntelAgree. "An attorney still answers for the work product and the confidential data, even when a model they didn't build produced it. This session is about drawing those lines so teams can adopt AI without losing track of who owns the risk."

During the webinar, the three featured speakers will cover the duties, policies, and standards that govern AI use in contract work. Attendees will learn how to:

Distinguish generative from agentic AI and match oversight to each, from reviewing a single draft to governing a system that acts on its own

Map AI use to the specific ABA Model Rules it implicates, including competence, confidentiality, and the duty to supervise AI as nonlawyer assistance

Hold AI vendors accountable for client data with concrete contractual terms like model-training prohibitions, sub-processor disclosure, and audit rights

Use SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and NIST to evaluate AI-enabled tools, and read vendor claims like "AI-ready" and "AI-compliant" critically

Stand up a governance routine that keeps pace with quarterly reviews, annual vendor re-evaluation, and human review of AI output treated as non-negotiable

"Most confidentiality risk now lives in tools legal teams already trust," said Marlon Abbott, Director of Information Security at IntelAgree. "The harder questions are whether your client's data is training a model, who the sub-processors are, and how you'd even know. We'll cover what to add to a vendor review and what to insist on in the contract."

As legal teams lean more on AI to draft, redline, and summarize, the duty to oversee it intensifies. The problem is, AI is a moving target.

"AI moves faster than any policy written to govern it," said Zakharenko. "The framework you approved last quarter may already be behind the technology. The teams that stay ahead treat governance as a living process, not a one-time deliverable.

Event Details:

Title: "AI in Contract Management: Legal Risks, Ethical Duties, and Practical Guidance"

Date: July 27, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Duration: 1 hour, CLE-accredited*

Registration Information: Fill out the form to register and expect to receive an email from NACLE with the Zoom link.

*This webinar is expected to qualify for 1 hour of CLE credit in AK, AL, AZ, CA, CT, DC, FL, ID, MN, MO, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, RI, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Attorneys may be eligible to receive CLE credit through reciprocity or attorney self-submission in other states. For more information about CLE accreditation, please contact [email protected].

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist, IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.com.

About GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates: Founded in 2002, GTC Law Group is a business law firm of lawyers and technologists working coast to coast. The firm advises clients on data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI compliance through a dedicated AI practice focused on responsible AI. For more information, visit gtclawgroup.com.

About the National Academy of Continuing Legal Education (NACLE): The National Academy of Continuing Legal Education is an accredited provider of continuing legal education for attorneys throughout the United States. Founded in 2001, NACLE offers CLE courses across dozens of practice areas, including ethics and professionalism credit, and delivers them through live webinars, on-demand programs, and mobile and offline formats so attorneys can meet their MCLE requirements efficiently. For more information, visit nacle.com.

Contact:

Emily Culclasure

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.intelagree.com

SOURCE IntelAgree