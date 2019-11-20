IntelChief Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud costs organizations worldwide an estimated 5 percent of their annual revenues, according to a study conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). The ACFE's 2018 Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud and Abuse analyzed 2,690 occupational fraud cases that caused a total loss of more than $7.1 billion.

The seriousness of the global fraud problem is why IntelChief announced that it will be participating in International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 17-23, 2019, as an official supporter to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. The movement, known commonly as Fraud Week, champions the need to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard business and investments from the growing fraud problem.

IntelChief joins hundreds of organizations who have partnered with the ACFE, the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the yearly Fraud Week campaign.

During Fraud Week, IntelChief will engage in various activities, including: Sharing articles and resources through social media channels and on our company website, in addition to attending local engagements geared toward protecting businesses and the community.

"Staying ahead of fraudsters is in the best interest of businesses and our community. It takes intentional steps to build a culture of prevention within your organization or family where criminals are waiting for you to lower your guard. Our organization is proud to partner with the ACFE to provide resources that can educate and empower you to act," said IntelChief President and CEO Joseph Carteret.

ACFE CEO and President Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA, said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness.

"Fraud is an issue that unfortunately affects people from all walks of life around the world and it takes many forms," said ACFE President and CEO Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA. "Whether it's a trusted employee stealing from a small business, or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who's been victimized by fraud. That's why it's so important for organizations to join in this fight together in order to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it and educating people is the first step."

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit FraudWeek.com.

The 2018 Report to the Nations is available for download online at the ACFE's website: ACFE.com/RTTN. The Report is in PDF format.

About IntelChief

IntelChief is a full-service security and investigations company that provides intelligence driven solutions, to mitigate the physical and financial risk to those that keep our world moving forward. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, it is fully licensed and insured, operating nationally via a network of proven partners and vendors. For more information, visit intelchief.com.

About the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

Based in Austin, Texas, the ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with more than 85,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information, visit ACFE.com.

