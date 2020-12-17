Intelemark And Grand Communications Networks Partner To Enhance Lead Generation And Call Center Services Portfolio

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce a partnership with Grand Communications Networks a South African integrated communication solutions provider, expanding the services portfolio both companies can provide to clients nationally and internationally.

"We are pleased to offer additional call center services, as well as technical and NOC monitoring services, which complement our current services portfolio nicely," said Murray Goodman, Intelemark's CEO. "The partnership with Grand Communications Networks expands our reach internationally, helping us serve current and prospective clients with their international lead generation and communication needs. The two companies will benefit greatly from this partnership."

Additional services now include:

Inbound Call Center Services

Outbound Call Center Services

"Graveyard" Overnight Shift Coverage

Tier 1 to Tier 3 Technical Services

Network Operations Center Monitoring

"We are excited to partner with Intelemark and expand our services portfolio and international reach in the United States," said Carel Martin, Grand Communications Networks CEO. "After exploring several partner options, GCN was pleased to choose Intelemark with whom to partner. We feel that both companies are stronger as a result of the partnership."

For more information, visit intelemark.com or contact Anna Brice at 480-661-0292 or [email protected].

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation and appointment setting campaigns to connect companies with high-quality leads within their target audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, a virtual workforce, and a highly experienced English-speaking agent colony and management team help clients drive revenue and growth for more than two decades.

About Grand Communications Networks

Grand Communications Networks was founded in 2014 with operations on three continents; the UK, South Africa, and now the US. Offering managed services and outsourced call center solutions, GCN's highly skilled staff speaks English as their first language. Among their many solutions, GCN provides coverage for the overnight shift in the United States with agents who act as an extension of the client's business, utilizing Grand Communications Networks' in-house technical and infrastructure resources.

