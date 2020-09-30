Intelemark's New Microsoft Azure Cloud-Based AI Proprietary Software Fuels International Expansion

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of our third generation cloud-based proprietary software. This allows Intelemark to provide even greater reporting capabilities to both the client and to our internal management team, allowing us to continue to improve on the deliverable that we provide our clients on a daily basis.

Our updated application, specifically the use of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, allows us to accommodate the requirements of our multi-national clients who have requested that we provide our services on their behalf in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

"We have been developing the software for many months and it has been a top priority. We strive to always provide the best data to our clients and our management team to enhance the results of every campaign we provide to them," said Murray S. Goodman, Intelemark's CEO. "The ability to improve the quality and delivery of the data that we have already been providing for 20+ years is a difference-maker. We understand the importance of accurate data and its value to the client."

Highlights of the software include:

Microsoft Azure cloud-based management for anytime/anywhere access

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered predictive technology

Scalability for future enhancements

Real-time data

"As we expand our presence in the African, Middle East, and European markets for our multinational clients, we felt this was the perfect timing to roll out our new and innovative technology," said Goodman. "The company has plans to offer the software to small and medium sized businesses starting in 2021."

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation, appointment setting campaigns, and other B2B outreach to connect companies to high quality leads in their target audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, its virtual workforce, and an experienced English-speaking agent colony has proven to be a winning combination, helping clients drive revenue and growth for two decades.

