SmartAgent Appointment Scheduler recognized for reducing no-shows, improving patient access, and delivering measurable ROI for healthcare organizations

DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading provider of conversational and agentic AI solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that TMC has named SmartAgent Appointment Scheduler a recipient of the 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

The Voice AI Technology Excellence Awards recognize innovative solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to improve voice-driven experiences, strengthen customer engagement, and deliver measurable business results.

IntelePeer Receives 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize IntelePeer as a 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award recipient," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of SmartAgent Appointment Scheduler, but by IntelePeer's commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences."

IntelePeer's SmartAgent Appointment Scheduler was recognized for helping healthcare organizations automate and optimize the appointment lifecycle, from scheduling and confirmations to reminders, cancellations, rescheduling, and waitlist management. By combining conversational AI with real-time integration into scheduling systems, the solution helps providers improve operational efficiency while making it easier for patients to access care.

For healthcare organizations facing staffing shortages, rising patient expectations, and increasing pressure to improve performance, appointment scheduling has become one of the most important operational touchpoints in the patient journey. SmartAgent Appointment Scheduler enables patients to schedule or modify appointments through natural voice and digital interactions, providing convenient, 24/7 self-service access while helping organizations keep schedules full and staff focused on higher-value work.

"For healthcare organizations, the appointment is where access, revenue, and patient experience all converge," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. "AI that can manage that workflow reliably across every channel, at any hour, is no longer a nice-to-have. This award reflects the shift we're seeing as healthcare leaders move from piloting AI to demanding measurable outcomes from it."

Organizations using IntelePeer's scheduling automation are seeing measurable results. California Medical Business Services (CMBS), which supports radiology practices across California, reduced scheduling time from 15 minutes to 5 minutes, lowered no-show rates from 12% to 4%, increased patient satisfaction from 78% to 92%, and achieved a 4x return on investment within 12 months.

"For many healthcare organizations, access challenges don't start in the exam room—they start with the operational friction patients encounter when trying to get care," said Dr. Stephanie Lahr, Chief Medical Information Officer at IntelePeer. "Scheduling is one of the most important moments in the patient journey because it directly impacts access, experience, and organizational performance. When done well, automation doesn't replace people—it removes barriers, reduces administrative burden, and creates capacity so teams can focus on the interactions where human expertise matters most."

The award reflects a broader shift taking place across healthcare as providers increasingly adopt agentic AI to improve operational performance, strengthen patient engagement, and create more scalable models for delivering care.

Winners of the 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award are featured in CUSTOMER magazine, TMCnet, and across TMC's social media platforms.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human-like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer