IntelePeer SmartAgent™ Named "Best Patient Communication Solution" Winner in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Agentic AI platform recognized for improving patient access and engagement across healthcare organizations

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading provider of conversational and Agentic AI solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, taking home the "Best Patient Communication Solution" award for its SmartAgent™ solution.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the world's most innovative digital health and medical technology companies, products, and solutions that are improving patient care and advancing the healthcare ecosystem.

IntelePeer's SmartAgent was selected for its ability to help healthcare organizations modernize patient communication by automating high-volume interactions across voice and digital channels while improving access, efficiency, and patient experience.

"Healthcare has too often been where AI goes to run a proof of concept and stall," said Frank Fawzi, CEO, IntelePeer. "This award reflects something different: our customers are in production, seeing real numbers move, and patients are noticing. That's the bar we've set for ourselves."

SmartAgent™ enables healthcare organizations to manage patient engagement across voice, SMS, and digital channels, automating workflows such as smart scheduling, revenue recovery, post visit follow-ups, and campaign communications while integrating into existing systems.

Healthcare organizations using IntelePeer's platform are seeing measurable results. California Medical Business Services (CMBS) reduced scheduling time from 15 minutes to 5 minutes, lowered no-show rates from 12% to 4%, and increased patient satisfaction from 78% to 92%, while achieving a 4x return on investment within 12 months.

Patient communication remains one of the most critical areas in healthcare today, but also one of the most strained. By making solutions that can improve engagement while delivering measurable operational and financial outcomes, both providers and patients stand to benefit.

To learn more about IntelePeer's suite of services for healthcare, visit: AI Healthcare Automation & Patient Engagement - IntelePeer.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient and member interactions to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve access, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform delivers secure, human-like interactions across voice and digital channels, integrates with existing healthcare systems, and provides intuitive tools accessible to any team. Learn more at www.intelepeer.ai.

SOURCE IntelePeer