IntelePeer Launches Aqurio, an Agentic AI Company for Healthcare and Other High-Stakes Industries

Company's mission is to help organizations in complex industries operate more efficiently and scale faster by combining Agentic AI with compliance-first vertical integrations

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer today announced the launch of Aqurio, an Agentic AI company purpose-built to deploy, orchestrate, and govern intelligent AI agents across healthcare and other mission-critical industries. Designed for environments where mistakes carry financial and operational consequences, Aqurio delivers the enterprise-grade governance and reliability required to operationalize AI at scale.

The launch brings together IntelePeer's AI technology, industry-specific expertise, customer relationships, proprietary interaction data, and enterprise infrastructure under a dedicated company built to meet the demands of organizations where trust and compliance are non-negotiable. IntelePeer continues to serve its CPaaS and voice services customers.

Organizations across complex industries face a common set of pressures including rising labor costs, increased regulatory oversight, persistent workforce shortages, fragmented systems, and customers and patients who expect immediate, personalized, and frictionless experiences across every interaction. Legacy technologies and traditional automation solutions have struggled to keep pace, creating disconnected experiences, operational inefficiencies, and growing costs that erode revenue, productivity, and trust. Aqurio is purpose-built to close these gaps, enabling organizations to deliver on the promise of the digital front door.

Where traditional conversational AI understands and responds, Agentic AI takes the next step, operating within governance frameworks to make decisions and complete work autonomously. Aqurio agents execute end-to-end operational workflows across systems, departments, and channels that have historically required large teams to coordinate. In healthcare, Aqurio agents support patient access and adjacent workflows, including scheduling, prior authorization support, care gap closure, revenue recovery, and clinical triage support as defined and overseen by healthcare professionals. Across financial services, insurance, government, and other high-stakes industries, agents automate customer service, scheduling and appointment management, claims and payment workflows, collections, and other operational processes that demand accuracy, compliance, and accountability.

By coordinating conversations, applying business rules, and executing tasks from initiation through completion, Aqurio's SmartAnalytics™, SmartAgent™, and SmartEngage™ operate as a unified agentic platform where every interaction continuously improves the next. Unlike AI solutions that rely on disconnected third-party infrastructure, Aqurio agents are trained on years of industry-specific, de-identified interaction data from real-world deployments and operate on infrastructure the company owns and manages end-to-end. Because every deployment feeds back into the platform, the system becomes increasingly effective over time, connecting engagement, service delivery, and revenue into a single system of understanding and execution.

The Aqurio platform is HIPAA-native, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, and ISO/IEC 42001 certified — a standard specifically designed for AI management systems — and aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. With ecosystem compatibility across 70+ electronic health record, practice management, and other source systems, organizations can deploy intelligent agents directly within existing workflows.

"Operational data is only as valuable as the AI built to act on it, and most AI wasn't built for high-stakes environments," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of Aqurio. "We've spent years building deep expertise in the industries we serve, earning trust through proof rather than promises. Aqurio exists because our technology, our real-world data, and our proven outcomes converge at exactly the moment these industries can no longer afford to settle for AI that falls short."

Aqurio is purpose-built for healthcare and other high-stakes industries operating in complex and customer-centric environments whose operational workflows demand more than what general-purpose AI can deliver. By combining enterprise governance with both supervised and unsupervised autonomous execution, Aqurio helps organizations improve experiences, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate business outcomes.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.aqurio.com.

About Aqurio

Aqurio is an Agentic AI company, built to solve the challenges healthcare and high-stakes industries face. Aqurio's AI agents power the full customer and patient lifecycle — SmartAnalytics delivering real-time visibility into 100% of interactions; SmartAgent answering every inbound call across voice, SMS, MMS, and digital, and SmartEngage orchestrating every outbound campaign. Trusted by 75+ enterprise organizations across 17 segments, Aqurio delivers ROI in under 90 days. Learn more at aqurio.com.

SOURCE IntelePeer