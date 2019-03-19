IntelePeer's Atmosphere® CPaaS Drives Increased Customer Engagement and Revenue for Unimed Brand, Chamonix

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that longtime customer Unimed has seen immediate success with one of their brands, Chamonix using IntelePeer's Atmosphere® SmartFlows and Atmosphere® Engage. The Chamonix media team has been able to streamline inbound communications with automation to improve customer engagement in the sales process and recapture potentially lost revenue opportunities.

Chamonix is a direct response company that specializes in selling luxury skincare products to consumers. Prior to using the Atmosphere® Communications Platform, the Chamonix media team relied solely on traditional TV and radio advertising to drive awareness and demand. The team also faced the challenge of having phone calls be the only channel in which customers could purchase their products. Like other direct response companies, the team had limited resources on its inbound sales team and faced a growing number of abandoned calls due to long hold times.

Chamonix implemented Atmosphere® Engage and Atmosphere® SmartFlows to complement their existing customer experience solution, and to automate business processes that were previously manual and cumbersome. The team used Atmosphere® SmartFlows to create an automated workflow that generates a callback to abandoned calls and connect customers with a live agent or sends them an SMS with an exclusive offer. The Chamonix team is also using Atmosphere® Engage to reach customers with product updates and promotions.

"I'm so impressed with how easy it is to build what I need and the results we have seen in such a short amount of time using Atmosphere® SmartFlows and Atmosphere® Engage," said Shaun Dolan, Media Director at Chamonix. "We were previously only converting about 10% of abandoned calls and since using Atmosphere®, it has increased to 40%. This offers so much more than basic contact center functionality, it helps us to uncover opportunities and connect with our market using their preferred method of communications."

Atmosphere® SmartFlows is a visual designer that allows end users to build and instantaneously deploy communications-enabled workflows that are integrated into existing process and applications. Atmosphere® Engage is an omni-channel campaign management application that allows users to easily execute campaigns such as marketing promotions, billing reminders, maintenance notifications, and more. Built on the company's Atmosphere® Communications Platform, these products enable businesses to implement communications solutions that enhance the customer experience and streamline internal operations across the organization.

"We have built Atmosphere® CPaaS so that any user in any department can solve business communications challenges and drive digital transformation," said Robert Galop, Chief Marketing Officer at IntelePeer. "We are thrilled with the early success that our longtime customer Unimed has achieved with our products with one of their brands, and we look forward to continuing this partnership."

"SMS integration will attract a percentage of our customer base that does not respond to advertisements simply because they don't want to talk to a live person. There is a huge opportunity to reach this untapped audience using Atmosphere® SmartFlows and Engage," continued Dolan. "We plan to roll these products out to other areas of the business, such as order confirmations and tracking."

IntelePeer is showcasing Atmosphere® SmartFlows, Atmosphere® Engage, as well as Atmosphere® Insights, an AI-enabled analytics suite, at booth #1505 during Enterprise Connect, March 18-21, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

