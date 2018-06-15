Intelex and TapRooT® Partner to Offer In-Depth Root Cause Analysis Tool

"This partnership provides customers with an industry leading, integrated solution for taking their injury and root cause analysis data to the next level. By leveraging Intelex and TapRooT® customers can drive impactful proactive safety decisions." said Kristen Duda, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Intelex.

The integration of Intelex Technologies with TapRooT® allows customers to enter an injury in Intelex, perform a detailed root cause analysis using TapRooT®, and capture the result of the root cause analysis within Intelex. Customers are able to leverage Intelex's powerful reporting and analytics foresight on injury and root cause data, ultimately producing better decisions and reducing the risk of repeat incidents, injuries and illnesses. The integration will also remove the administrative and record keeping hassle of managing two disparate incident and root cause analysis tools.

"We're excited to establish a partnership with Intelex. TapRooT® and Intelex both create safer work places and help companies achieve operational excellence, that's why this was an obvious opportunity to collaborate. This partnership will allow our joint customers to realize an integrated Environmental Health and Safety and Root Cause Analysis solution, while reducing duplicate effort." said Dan Verlinde Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, TapRooT®.

The integration is available on Intelex's current platform version 6.5.72.

About Intelex Technologies:

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.

