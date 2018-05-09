Intelex Announces the Appointments of Chief People Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President, Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications

"We are paving new ground in the tech landscape," says Mark Jaine, CEO of Intelex. "It's a careful balance as we scale the organization to build and leverage our internal talent while also injecting external expertise. Intelex is building intense momentum and we're quickly transforming into a world-class company."



Faith Tull previously held the position of Chief People Officer at Ranstad Canada. She has held senior leadership positions at FCT, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Her strong business acumen, strategic vision and deep expertise in talent management strategies makes her an inspirational cross-functional leader.

Steve Johnston formerly President at Vidyard, Chief Revenue Officer at Hootsuite, and has led other tech organizations including Constant Contact and Blackbaud. A veteran in the tech industry, he brings exceptional experience in scaling mid-market volume business and is an expert at go-to-market Strategy, Customer Engagement and Customer Success.

Donna Teggart was recently Global Vice President of Marketing Communications at Ceridian. Prior to Ceridian, she held senior positions at Platform Computing, an IBM company, NATIONAL Public Relations and Autodesk's Alias|Wavefront. Donna is a transformational tech communications executive and a driver for pivoting global brands.

"Finding the caliber of leaders who have the experience of being where Intelex wants to go, and the leadership and values that we embrace as a company, is a challenging yet ultimately rewarding process. With these exceptional new additions to our team, we broaden, strengthen, and further complement the capabilities of an already strong team. Now more than ever we are poised to take on the next stage in our company's growth."



About Intelex Technologies:

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.

