Intelex Continues Leadership Streak in 2019 Independent Analyst Firm EHS Software Report

TORONTO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intelex Technologies , a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, has been classified a leader for a third consecutive year by independent analyst firm, Verdantix , in its 2019 Verdantix EHS Software Green Quadrant.

Since first participating in the Green Quadrant EHS Software Report in 2015, Intelex has consistently maintained a strong and growing foothold in the Leaders quadrant. In the 2019 report, Intelex showed progressive movement in both capabilities and momentum, propelling its leadership position and creating a growing divide from the majority of other vendors.

"With Intelex holding strong among the top two highest scoring vendors in this year's benchmark, EHS leaders seeking breadth and depth of capabilities across environmental, health, safety, quality and sustainability management are well advised to shortlist Intelex when considering EHS software," said Yaowen Jean Ma, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. "Connecting frontline workers with mobile and wearable devices, strengthening EHS with engagement and collaboration tools, and its strategy for delivering on IIoT-enabled through industry-leading partnerships and integrations also set Intelex apart."

In the Verdantix report, Intelex earned highest scores for incident, safety, audit and inspections management, plus quality management and Management of Change. Verdantix also praised Intelex with highest scores for partnerships delivering real-time data and connected worker analytics, including recent partnerships with TapRooT®, InfinityQS, Workday, and a collaboration with Honeywell for IIoT-enabled EHS which was showcased at the Verdantix HSE Summit in the UK today. Intelex also had the highest score of the top three leaders in the Green Quadrant for new customers, indicative of its growing EHS and Quality solution adoption across industries, as well as its global expansion in EMEA and APAC.

When aligned with the top nine global EHS software priorities and use cases as reported in the Verdantix Global EHS Leaders Survey 2018 Intelex holds the highest overall score of all leaders in this year's EHS Software Green Quadrant. Whereas other EHS software vendors have focused mostly on core EHS capabilities, Intelex's depth and breadth across EHS and quality are of strategic importance to the market. As corporate EHS practitioners continue to grow their connections with quality management activities within their organizations, a comprehensive solution will further increase in significance. In addition, management of change tools are also becoming increasingly appealing as organizations seek more practical, effective methods to maintain quality and operational processes in their continuous improvement efforts.

"We couldn't be more pleased with Intelex's continued upward trajectory in the 2019 Verdantix Green Quadrant report," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Intelex. "Our progressive market-leading position demonstrates that our strategic investments to deliver an integrated offering for EHS and Quality is one that is valued by the market. In an era where workers, equipment, assets, and wearables have the power to provide more meaningful and contextual intelligence for better outcomes, Intelex is well poised to pave the way for EHSQ digital transformation for our customers."

About Intelex

Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Virgin Atlantic, Brinks, Air Liquide, Lafarge, Volvo and over 1,300 customers in 150 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies, recognized as a Great Place to Work for over 7 years, recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, please visit www.intelex.com.

