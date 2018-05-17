Intelex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader for ACTS

Intelex ACTS is an asset-based Environmental Management Information System that helps companies calculate, track and report environmental outputs, including air emissions, water quality and waste tracking.

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to the environment and helping organizations achieve compliance and operational excellence. Intelex is dedicated to building great technology for companies committed to Changing Business for Good," says Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer of Intelex.

With rapid advancements and a continuous rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals have a difficult time knowing what products to choose to help their companies increase energy, environmental, and sustainability performance. The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards give companies a solid base of products, vetted by experts, from which to choose, as well as a variety of successful projects to illustrate how sustainability and energy management is helping companies improve.

"With a highly respected and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar for the level of product or project to qualify for an award," says Tim Hermes, publisher of Environmental Leader parent company, Business Sector Media.

Intelex ACTS product offers air, water, waste and asset data in one centralized solution, enabling knowledge-sharing, collaborative reporting across extended workforces. With a robust calculation engine that works with existing upstream data management and CEMS/ERP systems, Intelex ACTS imports usage and consumption data, tracks limits and thresholds, performs validation comparisons and communicates upcoming and overdue tasks to streamline environmental compliance programs.

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com

About Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today

Since 2006, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today's websites and daily email newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, sustainability, and energy and energy management issues. Visit: www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/

About the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards

In its sixth year, the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition. Third-party judges came from the following companies: Ball Aerospace, Best Buy, Black Ink Consulting, BSI Group, CandA, Caesars, Consultant Ben Larkey, Harbec, Kellogg, LNS Research, Marriott, Miller Coors,Nike, Novartis, Sears Holdings Corporation, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Sustridge, Tesla, Wellborn Cabinet, and Vincit Group. For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/



