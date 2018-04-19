Intelex Launches an Expansion to the Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality Alliance to Change Business for Good

With over 25,000 EHS & Quality Alliance members, Intelex has studied EHSQ programs at many of the best performing organizations in the world and identified that critical success factors are achieved when organizations not only focus on process excellence, but also on gaining participation and commitment from employees, demonstrating business impact and extracting learnings from across the organization.

The EHSQ Alliance is an extension of an already successful platform fueling collaboration, which now includes the ability to share and distribute professionally curated content with employees directly from the EHSQ platform, benchmark leading indicators to outline a blueprint for improvement and receive relevant and actionable articles informed by peers. Unlike other solutions in the market today, the EHSQ Alliance provides the ability to measure the effectiveness of employee engagement to ensure that goals and outcomes are on track to being achieved.

"Our mission is greater than ourselves," says Mark Jaine, CEO of Intelex. "It's about truly helping our industry change business for good. The EHSQ Alliance is one of the largest communities of EHS & Quality professionals and influencers, which puts the power of numerous peers at work for your organization."

The facts are staggering:

Intelex customers have saved over 100,000 lives in the last five years*

Intelex Health & Safety customers have avoided $3.8B in costs related to recordable incidents*

in costs related to recordable incidents* Intelex customers track and manage over 95 million tons of CO2e every year – decreasing emissions by 24% - a reduction of 23 million tons of CO2e each year

"The consequences are just too great – people are losing their lives," says Jack Noppé, Chief Product Officer of Intelex. "We are relentless about learning and bringing innovation to the EHS & Quality market. When we studied the correlation between employee engagement and lower OSHA incident rates, we found that Intelex customers outperform their peers with an average of 50% fewer recordable incidents, achieving more than 45% higher engagement rates."

The EHSQ Alliance will provide the feedback mechanism program administrators have been missing to drive engagement and inform improvements. For organizations starting off with or transitioning to a new EHSQ platform, it provides immediate value that will help shape your workflows. Ultimately, the EHSQ Alliance helps accelerate productivity and transform organizations' EHS & Quality program from a cost center to a value driver for their company.

To learn more about the EHSQ Alliance for Intelex clients visit https://www.intelex.com/ehsq-alliance

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award.

*Source: Based on OSHA rates and published Industry benchmarks, Intelex customers outperform their peers by 50%. This is calculated by comparing their OSHA rates at each location to published data on the U.S. Department of Labor site.

