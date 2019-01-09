Intelex Technologies Appoints Neil Berry as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA

In his role, Berry will lead the scaling and growth of Intelex Technologies operations in Europe. He will lead the expanding team to support a growing customer base in Europe strategically developing close collaboration with both existing clients and driving growth of new prospects, sales, marketing and partnerships.

"With our growing presence in Europe, we are pleased to welcome Neil into this new position. He brings with him exceptional experience growing and driving large-scale enterprise software and SAAS companies globally," said Steve Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Intelex. "Neil has a strong leadership history, which will strengthen and expand our customer success across Europe."

Previously, Berry was VP & MD International for Comcast Technology Solutions, where he was responsible for leading the international team outside North America, delivering significant growth. He joins the team with over 30 years' experience growing and driving large-scale enterprise valuations within the software and technology industries. He also held executive positions with Opentext (formerly Metastorm) and Ooyala.



"Intelex is already a global leader with a very impressive list of over 140 customers in Europe. The market opportunity to extend that leadership position, with the growth of the EHSQ market in Europe is significant. I am excited to join such a market leading, innovative company with a great team to help drive that expansion," said Berry.

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,300 customers and 4 million users in 150 countries, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, recognized as a Great Place to Work for over 7 years, recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. Intelex is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario (Canada); with office locations in Denver, CO (USA) and Reading (UK). For more information, please visit www.intelex.com

