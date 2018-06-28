Intelex Technologies Appoints Nicole Radziwill as Quality Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

In this role, Nicole will lead integration of the EHSQ Alliance in thought leadership and building partnerships with key clients and other top influencers in quality and supply chain management. She will be responsible for engaging quality professionals across the globe to share information and collectively drive innovative solutions that drive productivity, performance, improvement, and innovation, ensuring readiness for Quality 4.0.

"We are so pleased to welcome Nicole to the team. Her quality specialization, as well as her experience in the field of Data Science, contributes to our diverse EHSQ Content team." Said Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer at Intelex. "She is a tremendous addition to Intelex and our partner ecosystem."

Nicole is a quality manager and data scientist with over 20 years leadership experience in software, telecommunications, research infrastructure, and higher education. Prior to joining Intelex, she was an Associate Professor of Data Science and Production Systems at James Madison University, Assistant Director for End to End Operations at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), managed software product development for the Green Bank Observatory (GBO), and managed client engagements for Nortel Networks and Clarify (CRM).



"Intelex truly cares about helping the EHSQ community leverage the insights, techniques, and tools that will help them achieve breakthroughs in productivity and performance. I'm honored to be part of an organization that values social responsibility and open innovation and is committed to leadership in this area." Radziwill said.



Nicole is a Fellow of the American Society for Quality (ASQ), Editor of the Software Quality Professional journal, and past Chair of the ASQ Software Division. She received her PhD in Quality Systems from Indiana State University, an MBA from Regis University, and has a Master's Certificate in Human Factors Engineering and Ergonomics from Penn State University. She is an ASQ Certified Manager of Operational Excellence (CMQ/OE), an ASQ Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB) and contributed to the development of ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility.

About Intelex Technologies:

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelex-technologies-appoints-nicole-radziwill-as-quality-practice-leader-ehsq-content-strategy-300674001.html

SOURCE Intelex Technologies