Intelex Technologies Continues to Build Momentum making Impact in Final Quarter of 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced they just finished FY18 driving double-digit growth, and is entering its FY19 fiscal year highlighting 83% SaaS growth revenue.



"We came a long way in our final quarter performance of FY18 but our impact runs deeper. As we continue to grow so too does our overall reach affecting 100,000 lives saved in the past five years, a 24% reduction in carbon emissions and the equivalent of 5 million cars off the road - all contributing towards our mission to build a safer and cleaner world. We look forward to making more impact in FY19 to truly Change Business for Good!" says Mark Jaine, CEO of Intelex.



During the final quarter of 2018, Intelex:



- Launched brand new office expansion into Reading, England and added expansion into Denver, CO.

- Brought in 36 new customers including: Commercial & consumer products, automotive, airlines and entertainment companies.

- Activated 24 new go-lives including: Manufacturing, hydro, IT, general construction/contracting customers.



Intelex's Q4 2018 momentum also included the following highlights:

Partner Ecosystem

Intelex launched the first annual Partner Vision meeting

Launched partnership with TapRoot® to offer in-depth analysis tool

Product Launches/Offerings

Award Wins

Intelex was honored winning one of 2018 Best Workplaces 2018 in Technology©

Received ACTS award- a Top Product of the Year Award in the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards

Leadership Growth

Announced the appointments of Steve Johnson , Chief Commercial Officer (formerly President at Vidyard, Chief Revenue Officer at Hootsuite); and Faith Tull , Chief People Officer (previously held the position of Chief People Officer at Randstad Canada).

, Chief Commercial Officer (formerly President at Vidyard, Chief Revenue Officer at Hootsuite); and , Chief People Officer (previously held the position of Chief People Officer at Randstad Canada). Sheila Bryne joined Intelex as Vice President, Infrastructure & Services, and Retail, Customer Acquisition from Dundas Data Visualization; and Enzo Di Michele joined Intelex as Vice President, Infrastructure & Services, and Retail, Customer Acquisition from Edgewater Fullscope.

Additional Information:

About Intelex

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies who has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for over 7 years, recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. To learn more visit, www.intelex.com





SOURCE Intelex Technologies