Intelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

The EHSQ Alliance will allow customers to collaborate and share best practices within a global community. It will also drive user engagement across their entire organization through the adoption of innovative mobile technologies and provide advanced analytics capabilities that help customers benchmark the performance of their organization.



"Our relationship with Microsoft has been crucial in delivering the innovative EHSQ Alliance platform on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration has accelerated our pace of innovation by providing access to emerging cloud technologies and expert technical guidance on how to provide a compelling, engaging, secure and reliable experience to millions of EHSQ Alliance users worldwide," said Mike Hicks, Chief Technology Officer at Intelex. "The benefits of working with Microsoft have been so compelling, and the alignment between our respective missions so apparent, that working together more broadly to reach our global audience was a natural outcome. We are excited to be working together with Microsoft to address a growing global need for EHSQ and help our customers Change Their Business For Good." Intelex has worked with Microsoft for several years on key research and development initiatives that have helped form the technical foundation of the visionary EHSQ Alliance.

"The trusted Microsoft Azure cloud platform, combined with Intelex's expertise in the Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) industry, benefit our customers looking to accelerate their EHSQ maturity progression," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to work with Intelex in support of the EHSQ Alliance."

Intelex will also be undertaking a collaboration with Microsoft to work together and bring Intelex's solutions to a collective customer base globally and truly Change Their Business For Good.

About Intelex Technologies



With over 1,400 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award.

