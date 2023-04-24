Intelgic unveils a document AI platform for extracting meaningful data from invoices, receipts, PDFs, scanned documents etc.

SANDY, Utah, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelgic, an innovative AI company, has recently expanded its product lineup and launched a cutting-edge Document AI platform designed to accurately extract relevant data from scanned documents, including invoices, receipts, tax forms, legal documents, insurance papers, mortgage documents and more. The initial version of the platform includes pre-trained AI models specifically designed for invoices and receipts, but the technology has the ability to process a vast array of other document types with equal precision.

Unlike traditional OCR systems, this advanced platform harnesses the power of AI to capture data from invoices that it has never seen before, delivering highly accurate results.

The platform can be easily integrated with existing systems. From sending invoices to AI models to retrieving the captured data, the platform offers a comprehensive set of APIs and webhooks to meet all integration needs.

Integic stands out from other AI companies because it has its own robust Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform along with the Document AI technology. The RPA allows customers to create bots that can automate repetitive, rule-based, and mundane tasks, resulting in end-to-end automation of invoice processing and payment workflows, eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors. This, in turn, can lead to significant time and cost savings for the business.

Another advantage of the RPA platform is its ability to integrate with legacy desktop systems such as Quickbook desktop or Infor Visual ERP, enabling companies to modernize their processes without having to abandon their existing systems.

The powerful combination of the Document AI and RPA platforms offers businesses a comprehensive solution for automating document processing tasks, reducing the workload of their employees, and increasing overall productivity.

Intelgic has gained knowledge from its experiences that the demand for document processing, particularly for invoices, receipts, and financial statements, is ubiquitous, spanning from small accounting firms (CPA) to large corporations.

To cater to this wide market, Intelgic made the technology affordable for everyone, and kept the pricing as low as $199 per month for smaller organizations. However the system is designed with high scalability to effectively handle large volumes of document processing needs of large enterprises.

Intelgic's document processing solution maintains stringent security and compliance protocols to ensure the utmost safety and security of client data. Therefore, the platform, by default, deletes all the documents once they are processed by AI.

Soumen Das, founder of Intelgic, mentioned that their upcoming plans involve launching a complete document AI platform that includes ML Ops capabilities, enabling users to train their own AI models for processing any document type. At present, they are in the process of designing a low code platform to facilitate the automation of Document AI workflows within the platform.

For more information about Intelgic and its document AI and RPA platform, visit www.intelgic.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Intelgic