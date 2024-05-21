InteliChart Excels in KLAS First Look Spotlight Report with Superior Patient Portal Performance

Report lauds product excellence, integration capabilities, and customer success in healthcare technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, an award-winning provider of patient engagement solutions for healthcare organizations of all sizes, proudly announced its outstanding performance in the report, InteliChart Patient Portal 2024: Providing a Best-of-Breed Patient Portal Focused on Engagement.

This report marks the company's inaugural KLAS validation and has earned an impressive score of 86∗ in overall customer satisfaction. This score exceeds the KLAS average for patient portals (77.0), the general KLAS software average (79.6), and the average of First Look reports (83.1), solidifying its ability to provide exceptional patient engagement solutions.

KLAS, renowned for its rigorous evaluation of healthcare IT software and services, evaluated InteliChart's Patient Portal in categories including key performance indicators, outcomes expected by customers, and adoption of key functionality. The report's findings emphasized the InteliChart Patient Portal as a superior alternative to EHR vendor offerings with its focus on integration and enhancing patient experiences via seamless communication.

Key findings from the report include:

A perfect 100% ∗ rating for keeping all promises, indicating unparalleled reliability and trustworthiness

rating for keeping all promises, indicating unparalleled reliability and trustworthiness A score of 89% ∗ for customer willingness to purchase again, showcasing significant client satisfaction and loyalty

for customer willingness to purchase again, showcasing significant client satisfaction and loyalty An A-∗ grade in executive involvement, reflecting InteliChart's commitment to leadership engagement and customer success

Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart, commented on the results saying, "We are thrilled to see such positive feedback from the KLAS First Look Spotlight Report. It's especially rewarding to know that 88% of those surveyed view InteliChart as a vital part of their long-term strategy. Our team is dedicated to providing best-in-class solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' needs for innovative patient engagement technologies."

Customers praised InteliChart for the portal's robust functionality, exceptional customizability, and seamless integration capabilities. A noteworthy testimonial from one organization stated, "We are working with the InteliChart Patient Portal because our EHR's portal cannot produce some of the things that we need. InteliChart's product is more flexible and has more capabilities, functions, and features compared to other solutions."

The survey also revealed that 88% of clients appreciate InteliChart's value-driven approach, notably its policy against nickel-and-diming for every feature. Furthermore, 57% of users reported seeing immediate positive outcomes, with 86% witnessing those outcomes within the first six months.

Hamilton further remarked on the rapid return on investment (ROI) that clients experience, "The speed at which our customers see tangible ROI after implementing our Patient Portal is a testament to the effectiveness and efficiency of our products. We're committed to continuous innovation to support our clients' success."

InteliChart's Patient Portal is part of its Healthy Outcomes platform, a comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions including online scheduling, patient reminders, digital patient intake, virtual visits, and population health management.

For more detailed insights, read the full KLAS report. To explore InteliChart's full suite of patient engagement solutions, visit intelichart.com.

* Limited data

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on X and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

[email protected]

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC