InteliChart Launches InteliSense to Power a New Era of Patient Engagement

InteliChart's award-winning patient engagement platform now integrates advanced intelligence that boosts efficiency, supports clinicians, and delivers deeply personalized experiences throughout the care journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, the award-winning leader in patient engagement technology, today announced the launch of InteliSense, its intelligent AI platform designed to bring automation, efficiency, and humanity to every part of the patient journey.

Built directly into the Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform, InteliSense draws on two decades of patient engagement expertise and introduces a new layer of intelligence to help healthcare organizations work smarter, connect more meaningfully with patients, and ease the pressures that contribute to staff burnout.

"Adding an intelligence layer to our already successful engagement platform positions us to better support healthcare organizations as they navigate staffing shortages and the rising demand for personalized care," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "InteliSense represents a major leap forward in how care teams connect with patients. It acts as an always-on extension of the team so provider organizations can operate more efficiently, engage more deeply, and care more continuously."

Built for today's healthcare challenges

With staffing shortages rising, administrative demands increasing, and more patients living with chronic conditions, healthcare organizations are finding it harder to sustain personal, continuous engagement.

InteliSense was developed to help healthcare organizations deliver deeply personal experiences at scale. Its intelligent agents work behind the scenes to automate routine tasks, streamline communication, and support proactive outreach, giving staff the time to focus on the interactions that truly require a human touch. The result is a more balanced, sustainable approach to engagement that benefits both patients and providers.

Because InteliSense is built into the same platform patients already use to schedule appointments, complete forms, and communicate with their providers, every interaction feels connected and consistent. Patients experience a seamless journey – whether managing care digitally, reaching out after hours, or preparing for their next visit – while practices deliver care that feels personalized, intuitive, and always within reach.

Intelligent agents for every moment of care

InteliSense includes a suite of specialized agents designed to address the diverse needs of healthcare delivery:

Administrative Agents streamline front-office and back-office workflows such as scheduling, patient recalls, intake, eligibility and authorizations, and patient payments to reduce manual workload and improve operational efficiency.

streamline front-office and back-office workflows such as scheduling, patient recalls, intake, eligibility and authorizations, and patient payments to reduce manual workload and improve operational efficiency. Clinical Agents assist care teams with patient care-management, population health, and follow-up, supporting more proactive and outcomes-based care.

assist care teams with patient care-management, population health, and follow-up, supporting more proactive and outcomes-based care. HealthMate™ is a deeply personalized AI healthcare companion that provides very tailored guidance and support that is unique to each patient based on their aggregated health data, helping them stay informed, confident, and on track to better health.

InteliSense agents are pre-trained and ready to use, ensuring fast implementation and immediate impact. Developed within InteliChart's secure, compliance-driven framework, all agents adhere to HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC 2 standards to protect patient data at every step and enable healthcare organizations to confidently deploy trusted, responsible AI.

"We see AI as an intelligence tier that is not a replacement for human connection, but a force that amplifies it," added Hamilton. "InteliSense is the start of a new chapter in patient engagement, one where technology helps every healthcare organization deliver more compassion, consistency, and care without compromise."

The first suite of Administrative Agents is now live, with additional agents launching in early 2026, further expanding InteliSense's reach across the care continuum.

To learn more about InteliSense and explore how AI can transform patient engagement, visit www.intelichart.com/intelisense-ai-powered-patient-engagement.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Amendola Communications on behalf of InteliChart

(678) 895-9401

[email protected]

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC