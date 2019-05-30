INTELid.io to Offer Services for EB-5 Investors Funding with Cryptocurrency

OCEANPORT, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTELid.io (Affirmation Technology Group), is pleased to announce that it will be providing various investor identification, cryptocurrency validation, liquidation and other services to a Northern New Jersey based EB-5 Regional Investment Center. The services INTELid.io intends to provide for the Regional Center and its clients will help to enable qualified investors to fund approved EB-5 projects with their cryptocurrency holdings. While the actual investment transaction will be conducted between the prospective investor and the Regional Investment Center, INTELid.io will help facilitate identifying and qualifying potential investors, and providing the necessary workflow infrastructure for funding the investments with cryptocurrency.

Scott Carotenuto, CEO of INTELid.io says, "EB-5 investors are an important part of the development of many businesses and projects across the United States. INTELid.io is committed to working with the best of the best of Regional Centers and qualified cryptocurrency investors; helping to provide a streamlined platform that is compliant for all parties involved in the transaction."

About INTELid

INTELid.io provides Digital Identity solutions, AML, KYC, and investor related solutions through a full service offering or on a BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) basis. The INTELid Digital Identity Token is the first digital identity to include validated third-party AML/KYC and other compliance related data to be distributed by the person being identified. For INTELid EB-5 Information visit https://www.intelid.com/eb5

About EB-5 Qualified Investments

*USCIS administers the EB-5 Program. Under this program, entrepreneurs (and their spouses and unmarried children under 21) are eligible to apply for a Green Card (permanent residence) if they:

1 Make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States; and

2 Plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.

Congress created the EB-5 Program in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. In 1992, Congress created the Immigrant Investor Program, also known as the Regional Center Program. This sets aside EB-5 visas for participants who invest in commercial enterprises associated with regional centers approved by USCIS based on proposals for promoting economic growth. Additional information about EB-5 and INTELid.io EB-5 Solutions and Services visit https://www.intelid.io/EB-5

Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation or offer to buy, sell, trade, or otherwise invest in any security, partnership or other structure. *from sources believed to be reliable, including Government sites.

