IntelinAir, Inc. Announces Spring Xu Rouhana as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Spring Xu Rouhana has more than 20 years of experience in financial reporting, internal controls and financial analysis of both public and private companies. Most recently, she was Chief Financial Officer for DemandJump in Indianapolis. Prior to that role, she served as co-founder of Apogee Risk Management in the San Francisco Bay Area and Vice President of Finance for EtaGen, Inc. and WageWorks. Earlier in her career she served in controller and financial planning and analysis roles at various companies.

"We are pleased to have Spring joining Intelinair," said Al Eisaian, CEO and Co-founder of Intelinair. "She brings a wealth of financial and business experience that will help drive our short- and long-term business growth aspirations."

"I am very excited to be joining the Intelinair team," said Spring Xu Rouhana. "I believe Intelinair has a compelling value proposition and a dynamic team that uniquely positions it to rapidly advance AI and improve efficiency in agriculture. As the ag tech industry evolves, I believe Intelinair is in a position to provide a critical technology platform that will be leveraged and adopted by farmers and other business partners."

Ms. Rouhana earned a bachelor's degree in International Business Administration from the University of International Business and Economics and an MBA in finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management. She has completed certifications as a Certified Management Accountant, Certified Financial Manager and Certified Public Accountant.

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

® Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

