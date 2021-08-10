IntelinAir, Inc. Welcomes Agronomist to Indianapolis Team

Along with an extensive understanding of ag retail, Mr. Porter brings more than 30 years of experience in the agronomy field. Prior to joining IntelinAir, Mr. Porter held multiple positions at Mycogen Seeds and Dow AgroSciences, and most recently served as Director of Business Development and Operations at P3 Ag Consultants.

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually IntelinAir analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow IntelinAir on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

