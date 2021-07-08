IntelinAir, Inc. Welcomes Four New Team Members

Al Eisaian, IntelinAir's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Co-Founder said, "These four leaders have more than 120 years combined experience in the agricultural industry and will bring even more breadth and depth to our world-class management team. IntelinAir is relentlessly focused on execution to drive growth of its differentiated technology, and these leaders will play a key role in supporting our growth plan and innovation investments."

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and Machine Learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually IntelinAir analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow IntelinAir on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

® Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

SOURCE IntelinAir, Inc.