Intelinair Raises $20 Million in Series B to Expand Flagship Platform AGMRI

"American farmers work very hard every day to produce nutritious and affordable food. At the same time, farmers are challenged by many factors. Intelinair's AGMRI crop health and intelligence platform leverages modern artificial intelligence technology to monitor and proactively alert to issues before they become yield-stealing and loss-generating problems for our farmers," said Al Eisaian, CEO and Co-founder of Intelinair.

Founded in 2015, Intelinair recently established its headquarters office in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has an office in Champaign, Illinois. Over the past six months, the company has added six additional experienced leaders to its team with plans to add three more before the end of the year.

Eisaian, added: "It is an honor to have great investors and great veteran ag industry leaders join our Series B investment round to help us accelerate our growth and allow us to deliver our services to a large number of additional farmers, ag retailers and other ag industry players."

"Intelinair is bringing new and highly differentiated technology into an expanding marketplace. I really like how the company is putting together an expanded team to position itself for growth," said Tim Hassinger, Member of the Board of Directors for Intelinair.

"I am pleased to participate as a Board member for such an innovative organization. Intelinair is one of the most exciting companies where we have invested in all rounds of funding. Al Eisaian, along with a talented group of executives, is improving the future of agriculture," said Douglas Hirsh, Member of the Board of Directors for Intelinair.

"We have been incredibly impressed by Intelinair in its use of AI to lead the ag intelligence revolution. Not only does Intelinair provide vital agronomical insights to growers, a $15 billion opportunity, but it also identifies actionable opportunities and provides tools to facilitate the decarbonization of the planet and drive sustainability and efficiency of food supplies, a global imperative. We are excited to lead the Series B round and support Intelinair through the next stage of the company's evolution," said Bill Wisialowski, Managing Member of Regulator Group, LLC, an independent sponsor of investments in growth companies.

"We believe that innovation in farming and crop production and health technology is a key to the improvement of human health. Intelinair's deep expertise in AI applied to broad-acre agriculture convinced us that they can capitalize on this massive and global opportunity," Harry Glorikian, General Partner of Scientia Ventures.

IntelinAir, Inc. , the automated crop intelligence company leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/ .

