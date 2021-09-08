Intelinair Welcomes Director of Product Marketing

Mr. Krieg grew up on a farm in Iowa and spent more than 25 years in the agricultural industry. Most recently, Mr. Krieg was Operations Manager for Channel Sales and Support for AgDNA, a CNH industrial company. Prior to that, he served in various business development, strategy, information solutions and project management roles at Deere and Co. over a 24-year career. He earned a bachelor's degree in electro-mechanical systems from the University of Northern Iowa, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a certificate in artificial intelligence from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"We are so pleased to have Kevin on board," said Al Eisaian, Intelinair's CEO and Co-founder. "Working alongside our marketing, sales and product management teams, Kevin will bring his passion, knowledge and management experience to manage our product marketing strategy and launches and will complement our growing team at Intelinair."

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc. , the automated crop intelligence company leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/ .

