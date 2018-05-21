Inteliquent Announces The Retirement Of Mike Donahue And Welcomes Ed O'Hara As New CFO

Ed O'Hara brings to Inteliquent 30 years of financial management, M&A and capital markets leadership experience. Ed most recently served as the CFO of Datapipe Inc. Prior to Datapipe, Ed served as the CFO of Sidera Networks and of the Residential and Business Services segment of RCN Corporation. Mr. O'Hara received an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. Ed will be located in the Chicago office.

"We are excited to welcome Ed to the Inteliquent family," said Fritz Hendricks, Inteliquent's Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise and guidance will play a critical role in our future strategy development and expansion plans."

Mike Donahue joined Inteliquent in November 2008 as its Chief Financial Officer. Commenting on his retirement, Mr. Hendricks said, "Mike's hard work and dedication helped us transition, through organic and inorganic growth, from a small regional carrier into a national communication enablement platform. We wish Mike well in his retirement, he will be missed."

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent is a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable and robust voice and messaging services. The foundation of our services is our network, which is trusted by the nation's largest wireline, wireless, cable, long distance and cloud communication service providers. Every month the Inteliquent network carries over 25 billion voice minutes and text messages, serving over 190 markets and reaching over 8,700 on-net rate centers across the U.S. We are committed to enabling customers with the capabilities they need to deliver communications solutions across various applications in a continuously changing environment. For more information, please visit www.inteliquent.com.

