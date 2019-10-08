Inteliquent Applauds FCC Decision

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, Inc., a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality and reliable voice, messaging and 9-1-1 services, applauds the FCC for approving an order designed to eliminate the waste generated by access arbitrage schemes. The FCC noted that access arbitrage currently has "an annual cost of $60 million to $80 million in access charges to IXCs and their customers."

According to the FCC, "The ability to charge inefficiently high access rates for terminating calls in certain rural areas has encouraged some [local exchange carriers] to engage in access arbitrage. Specifically, to artificially increase their access charge revenues, these [local exchange carriers] stimulate terminating call volumes through arrangements with entities that offer high-volume calling services. This practice is known as access stimulation."

"We are pleased with the FCC's decision, and look forward to working through the implementation of this order," said Fritz Hendricks, CEO at Inteliquent. "We commend the thoroughness of the FCC's diligence in working through the NPRM process."

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent is a premier network-based communications enabler focused on delivering high quality, reliable and robust voice and messaging services. The foundation of our services is our network, which is trusted by the nation's largest wireline, wireless, cable, long distance and cloud communication service providers. Every month the Inteliquent network carries over 22 billion voice minutes and text messages, serving over 196 markets and reaching over 10,000 on-net rate centers across the U.S. We are committed to enabling customers with the capabilities they need to deliver communications solutions across various applications in a continuously changing environment. For more information, please visit www.inteliquent.com.

