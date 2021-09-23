Inteliquent Goes Global

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, announced today they now offer international phone numbers and enhanced calling services in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Mexico. Global enterprises and communication service providers alike can easily expand their in-country presence by adding international telephone numbers and toll-free numbers for inbound and 2-way calling plus emergency services (where available).

Inteliquent is on an aggressive trajectory to launch international services in over 50 countries covering Europe, Asia, and Latin America during the next 18 months. This marks another significant milestone in the company's market expansion, which, in the United States, recently reached 110 million numbers in service carrying over 300 billion minutes of traffic annually. Service providers and enterprises depend on Inteliquent's extensive footprint reach and high quality nationwide network, which has multiple layers of redundancy across all components.

This announcement follows on other exciting steps Inteliquent is taking to ensure their customers' success by supporting their business needs and growth. At the beginning of the year, Inteliquent entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement. Sinch serves the world's leading technology brands, including eight of the top 10 in the world.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021, will broaden Sinch's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering by combining both company's strengths in voice and messaging solutions while powering a superior customer experience in the rapidly developing market for cloud communications. Together, the companies will be able to provide a comprehensive communications infrastructure for customers' demanding quality, reach, and scalability.

"Inteliquent is one of the top service providers in the United States, and Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications — our customers and service offerings mesh perfectly," says Nick Reifschneider, Inteliquent vice of president of product. "Inteliquent has the potential to enrich the company's product portfolio with the addition of international services, including its CPaaS offering."

Reliability is a major selling point for Inteliquent, which has a tier 1 all-IP network with multiple layers of redundancy and is connected to a suite of powerful APIs alongside a self-service portal. Comprised of 12,200 on-net rate centers, the network reaches more than 93% of the United States. Inteliquent aims to provide this same level of service and support for international numbers and enhanced calling services.

"Our goal with Inteliquent has always been to provide a simple to consume and complete solution to our customers and remain a trusted partner," explains Reifschneider. "Inteliquent's international expansion represents a significant step forward. When purchasing international services, our customers can utilize the same portal and APIs they currently use, plus they can always count on us to provide fully regulatory-complaint services, so our customers won't miss a step with their business-critical communications."

According to Reifschneider, voice communications play a critical role in digital transformation. Through their international numbers service, Inteliquent will enable seamless connectivity between customers, colleagues, vendors and business partners all over the world.

Beyond voice communications, Inteliquent's portfolio also includes CPaaS, voice IP exchange, messaging, and toll-free services. They combine this portfolio with decades of industry experience to provide a solid foundation for the success of their clients. To learn more visit inteliquent.com .

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent empowers communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,200 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. Learn more at www.inteliquent.com.

