Inteliquent Introduces Next Generation 911 Location Agent

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, Inc., the largest independent voice communications provider in the United States, continues to improve the next generation 911 landscape with the launch of their NG911 Location Agent. With this new fully i3 compliant solution for Originating Service Providers (OSPs), Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) providers and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), Inteliquent greatly simplifies the management of complex location and multimedia data delivery in i3 capable markets.

Public safety professionals developed the i3 architecture as a standard for defining network components and protocols required to interface and ensure smooth interoperability in NG911 environments. Inteliquent's NG911 Location Agent will provide organizations generating NG911 Requests for Assistance (RFAs) access to i3 data delivery. This streamlines connectivity to NGCS providers and delivers robust, context-rich data and multimedia to i3 PSAPs in a secure, resilient manner.

Inteliquent has partnered with a tier 1 wireless provider in the U.S. to prove that the new NG911 Location Agent supports all i3 compliant data flows including location by value for handset and network-based call time location, as well as providing access to critical repositories of data for NG911 rebids.

For OSPs, commercial mobile radio service providers, telematics service providers, and Internet of Things (IoT) providers, the numerous benefits NG911 Location Agent include:

Implementation of one standard i3 interface to NG911 Location Agent platform allowing organizations to manage emergency call data while Inteliquent meets the specific requirements of each NGCS provider on their behalf — including connectivity sizing, redundancy, conformance and acceptance testing, supporting NGCS upgrade cycles, migrations and more

allowing organizations to manage emergency call data while Inteliquent meets the specific requirements of each NGCS provider on their behalf — including connectivity sizing, redundancy, conformance and acceptance testing, supporting NGCS upgrade cycles, migrations and more Substantially reduces an organization's need for IP engineering, link monitoring and troubleshooting as Inteliquent builds, manages and maintains redundant and diverse connectivity to all i3 capable NG911 entities in both test and production environments

as Inteliquent builds, manages and maintains redundant and diverse connectivity to all i3 capable NG911 entities in both test and production environments Provides streamlined vendor and partner management footprint by Inteliquent orchestrating the end-to-end communications and project management of all NGCS partner engagements

by Inteliquent orchestrating the end-to-end communications and project management of all NGCS partner engagements Gives organizations insulation from future PSAP Credential Authority (PCA) requirements while Inteliquent manages the complexities of security protocols between the NG911 Location Agent service and the various NGCS systems on behalf of customers

Chandy Ghosh, general manager and chief operating officer of emergency services for Inteliquent, commented on this industry leading product, "Inteliquent's strong relationships with NGCS providers as well as our in-depth understanding of OSP challenges makes our aptitude for delivering NG911 end-to-end i3 unsurpassed in the nation. Our close collaboration, extensive testing and production experience with NGCS providers allows for a cost effective and predictable implementation in this journey towards an all-IP NG911 world."

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent empowers communications for the leading communication service providers, government entities served by prime contractors and enterprises. In partnership with many forefront companies in the NG911 industry, Inteliquent provides the most reliable and advanced systems for 911 authorities. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its full redundant, geo- and carrier-diverse, public safety grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,200 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually.

