Inteliquent launches Microsoft Teams certified E911 calling solution

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, announced today the availability of its precise and reliable Enhanced 911 (E911) solution tested and certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. Now communications service providers can ensure enterprise 911 calls are accurately routed and delivered with dispatchable location information to the proper emergency contact center.

Many businesses are transitioning to a hybrid workplace model to meet a variety of operational priorities like supporting geographically diverse locations and remote workers, gaining flexibility, saving costs, and obtaining and retaining talent. While effective communication and collaboration tools like Teams are key to making a hybrid arrangement successful, the trend presents technical challenges to enterprises. Especially when it concerns quick and accurate access to emergency services, service providers need to ensure individuals at any location making a 911 call reach the right public safety answering point (PSAP), so emergency personnel are dispatched to the correct location.

Teams users can count on pinpoint precision because emergency calling is securely integrated with Microsoft's new dynamic emergency calling feature, which automatically locates Teams clients and provides highly detailed dispatchable location information with each 911 call. When integrated with Inteliquent's E911 solution, it offers service providers transport and delivery of 911 calls with accurate call routing to PSAPs across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Customers gain efficiencies and improve resiliency by leveraging Inteliquent's national scale and expertise to manage call and location delivery across Inteliquent's public safety grade E911 network and platform.

The Inteliquent E911 solution for Teams with Direct Routing offers service providers simple, yet robust, benefits for delivering enterprise 911 calling for Teams users, including:

A public safety grade platform delivering geographically and carrier diverse, always ready call processing and nomadic location management platforms

Reduction of manual location updates and improved location accuracy by using the dynamic network-derived location capabilities in the Teams Location Information Service (LIS) and Teams client

Compatibility with all Microsoft certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs) conforming to specifications for Teams with Direct Routing

Accurate location information extracted during the 911 call and delivered to the applicable public safety answering point (PSAP)

No additional software or hardware required

In addition to Teams, dynamic location delivery and call-time notification support to help ensure Kari's Law and RAY BAUM'S Act regulatory compliance across various platforms and technologies

"When a company's daily operations go online with a hybrid structure, they must have the correct, dependable tools and technologies to succeed, so we're delighted to work with an innovative partner like Microsoft who anticipates and matches enterprises' need for comprehensive collaboration," said Chandy Ghosh, general manager and chief operating officer of emergency services for Inteliquent. "And we're committed to simplifying and reliably delivering access to critical emergency services to communications providers offering Microsoft Teams with Direct Routing. Our turn-key infrastructure leverages Inteliquent's leading-edge 911 platforms and networks to quickly and easily meet emerging needs and deliver critical information in an emergency."

"Inteliquent worked closely with Microsoft to test and certify their E911 solution for Microsoft Teams. They're an experienced partner for our preferred calling providers because reliability is paramount when accurately routing emergency services, so first responders are quickly dispatched to the correct location," explained Roy Kuntz, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft.

Inteliquent's Teams certified E911 solution for Direct Routing combined with Microsoft's dynamic tracking capability provides end-to-end coverage for emergency service access which lets service providers give Teams users a solid calling experience while helping enterprises maintain compliance and workplace safety.

Learn more about how to optimize your enterprise calling plans with Inteliquent's E911 solution for Teams with Direct Routing.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent empowers communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,400 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. To learn more visit inteliquent.com .

