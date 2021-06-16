Inteliquet™ Announces Comprehensive Hematology And Oncology To Join Consortium To Drive Better Patient Matching In Clinical Trials

DOVER, Del., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquet announced today Comprehensive Hematology and Oncology, LLC (CHO) of St. Petersburg, Florida will join Inteliquet's Cancer Center Research Consortium as a leader in excellence and integrity in personalized cancer care.

"Members of the Cancer Center Research Consortium are selected on the basis of their personalized approach to care, effectiveness and research," said Dr. Tandy Tipps, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Organizations at Inteliquet. "Patients tend to choose Consortium member centers like Comprehensive Hematology and Oncology, because they prize access to physicians who draw from leading science and provide the most and best options in care for their patients, while staying close to home."

Consortium members benefit from the seamless integration of OncWeb™into all of their centers. This AI technology securely identifies eligible patients for trials, more accurately understands individuals within patient populations, and helps to better inform care decisions for specific patients, as well as determine the suitability of different trials for individuals.

"As a team of physicians and professionals, we have chosen to prioritize excellence and integrity in delivering personalized cancer care, as well as offering the newest treatment options outside of standard of care," said Dr. Pratiibha Desai of Comprehensive Hematology and Oncology. "We believe the healthcare system as a whole owes this to each patient. The Inteliquet Consortium represents a membership of likeminded centers. But the Consortium also puts powerful tools in our hands, allowing us to more efficiently select the right clinical trials for our centers and more completely match patients to potentially life-saving therapies as they become available through clinical trials."

With patient-focused algorithms to digitally screen patients and match them to trials, the Consortium and OncWeb™ scale and enhance an existing patient-first focus of centers of all sizes and types. This includes improving clinical trial enrollment while reducing recruitment frustrations and administrative burden. Access to deidentified Consortium data also allows physicians at each center to conduct patient treatment comparisons with hundreds of peers.

The focus that Consortium members already bring to their patients is further reinforced by digitally transcribed protocol criteria, up-to-date clinical trial patient matching, cohort identification and analysis, optimized clinical trial feasibility, and truth in treatment analytics.

A user-curated Watch List ensures awareness of patients who may soon become eligible for a clinical trial. Personalized care is further augmented by Real-world Evidence, nightly patient pre-screening, patient comparison, a longitudinal view of a patient's journey via protected data that does not leave a consortium member's clinical site.

Inteliquet is pleased to enter this strategic partnership with CHO and support them in their efforts to deliver personalized care and the latest and most novel treatment options to their cancer patients throughout the Tampa Bay area.

About Comprehensive Hematology and Oncology

Comprehensive Hematology and Oncology, LLC has been in practice for over 26 years and serves the Tampa Bay area community with Compassionate Cancer Care Clinics in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties, Florida. CHO offers expertise and personalized treatment in all hematology and oncology tumor types and conducts phase I through phase IV clinical trials.

For more information visit CompHemeOnc.com.

About Inteliquet

Inteliquet is a leading oncology solutions provider of technology, insights and expertise for clinical research, patient treatment, and translational medicine strategies. Our proprietary platform securely, accurately, and quickly aggregates and analyzes healthcare data, helping to ensure clinical trials are designed more effectively, patients are matched to trials more rapidly, and patient-care decisions are made using real-world evidence. Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient — regardless of race, geography, age, sex, economic status, or stage of disease — has access to promising therapies as soon as they become available to help improve the care they receive.

For more information about Inteliquet and the OncWeb software platform, please visit www.inteliquet.com , and follow Inteliquet on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Christopher Gale

203-570-4681

[email protected]

SOURCE Inteliquet

Related Links

http://www.inteliquet.com

