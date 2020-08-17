InteliSecure Launches Aperture, Streamlining Data and Cloud Security Services for Microsoft 365

For more than 17 years, InteliSecure has been providing critical data protection services for some of the world's most respected companies across numerous verticals, including insurance, banking, hospital systems, worldwide media and manufacturing. The InteliSecure team has developed Aperture to provide a centralized interface that enables faster, more cost-efficient services for their growing list of clients.

Aperture connects to Microsoft 365 data protection capabilities via the Graph API and supports Microsoft Azure® Information Protection (AIP), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Cloud App Security (CAS). Aperture gives InteliSecure greater visibility for more effective triage, analysis and response as an extension of its clients' security teams.

Steven Drew, CEO, InteliSecure, said, "Many organizations are already paying for sophisticated data protection capabilities built into their Microsoft 365 licenses; however, they lack the resources needed to successfully deploy and operate them. Our managed data protection services, powered by our Aperture platform, enable organizations to leverage their existing investment, resulting in a dramatically enhanced data protection program that satisfies increasingly complex data privacy regulations."

InteliSecure has run beta tests of this service for several valued clients. One of these organizations is a global leader in medical research and hospital care with approximately 30,000 users running an E5 Microsoft license. Another is a global manufacturer with approximately 3,000 employees also utilizing a Microsoft license. Although different configurations are available, the beta clients are leveraging all Aperture's capabilities including Office 365 DLP, CAS and AIP.

Jeremy Wittkop, CTO, InteliSecure, said, "InteliSecure has been running our complete support for DLP and cloud security for both organizations with great success. Both companies have given us very positive feedback about how Aperture's reporting has provided real insight into the data trends they are experiencing. They are able to resolve specific issues faster than ever before. Both organizations have previous experience with enterprise-class DLP and CASB solutions and have been able to accomplish their core use cases when deploying Aperture to leverage their existing Microsoft technology investments."

InteliSecure's proven managed data protection service, powered by Aperture, maximizes the diverse data protection capabilities of Microsoft 365, offering unique advantages:

Improved Efficiency: Aperture sifts through thousands of security events every day and enables teams to focus their attention on the information that matters most. By leveraging machine learning tools and InteliSecure's experienced teams, Aperture provides the most accurate and fastest-possible classification of events.

Streamlined Workflows: Aperture centralizes events from all Microsoft tools together into a single-pane-of-glass view; provides standardized, easy-to-understand workflows; enables alerts and emails for multiple communication layers; and provides custom statuses, classifications and measurable processes. Aperture's Incident View ensures full context with rich details about the transactions that created security events to give companies a comprehensive understanding of those events and the actions required to address them.

Effective Reporting: The Aperture interface provides real-time, easy-to-use reports that display the insights stakeholders need to see. The platform uses Microsoft's API to centralize the details, events, users, behavioral metrics and risk classifications from all the client's Microsoft security tools, bringing them together in Aperture's visualization and business intelligence tool.

Timely Incident Management: With Aperture's platform features, such as custom classifications and policies, comments and correlations, the dynamic and highly searchable system quickly recalls and provides feedback from documented events on demand. The ability to close the feedback loop enables businesses to sharpen the incident management process, speed up response time and quickly communicate outcomes.

To learn more about how InteliSecure Aperture can help enterprises achieve compliance and comprehensive data protection while simplifying and reducing the costs of information security, visit http://www.intelisecure.com/Aperture. To schedule an Aperture demo for your team, please visit the demo request page.

About InteliSecure

InteliSecure specializes in making data protection easy, fast, and cost-effective for companies of nearly every size. With more than 17 years' experience and partnerships with some of the world's biggest names in cyber defense, InteliSecure makes data security and compliance easy by providing effective data protection at a lower cost, eliminating the strain on IT organizations and reducing the risk of confidential information getting into the wrong hands. Unlike other security providers, InteliSecure focuses on business outcomes—providing data and reports that make sense to business and security executives alike. InteliSecure serves clients globally with security operations centers in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.intelisecure.com.

SOURCE InteliSecure, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.intelisecure.com

