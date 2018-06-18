Intelity and KEYPR to Merge, Accelerating Growth and Scale in the Mobile and In-Room Technology Hospitality Sector

The merger between Intelity and KEYPR will bring a strong product line and a talented, global workforce that will significantly strengthen the group's expertise in hotel mobile and in-room technologies. With over fifteen years of combined expertise and hundreds of thousands of guest rooms served, this consolidation is a huge step forward for hospitality technology. Together, the merged companies become the single largest, most mature enterprise platform available within the travel industry covering all touch points of the hotel guest and employee journey.

Branded as Intelity, the combined company will be by far the broadest, most deeply integrated, comprehensive hospitality platform on the market. The expected result in revenue synergies and combined platform offering creates a massive separation from the next closest competitors in the segment.

"After recently celebrating Intelity's 10th Anniversary, this important and strategic merger will strengthen Intelity's position in the hospitality sector and accelerate our move into this and other key markets," said David Adelson, President and CEO of Intelity. "With many hotel companies at a crossroads in their mobile and in-room technology strategies, and the technology provider landscape fragmented, Intelity and KEYPR are committed to playing a key role in partnering with the hotel industry to address its challenges. The combination of KEYPR's expertise and exceptional solutions with Intelity's scale and global reach will enable us to deliver a comprehensive set of integrated high value solutions and services to the hotel and adjacent industries."

"With such high fragmentation in the hospitality segment, this merger with Intelity is great news for the growth of our platform and our customers," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of KEYPR. "Over the past 4 years, we have built a massively successful business and have established KEYPR as the lead upcoming player in the industry. By merging with Intelity's incredible depth and market penetration, we will have by far the most robust platform to take that success to the next level and offer increased value to our combined customers."

Some of the immediate, advanced offerings available include:

The Complete Guest Mobile Journey

Check-in, digital key, guest services, digital concierge, in-app chat



Available through Native iOS and Android Platforms, plus Mobile Web

The Complete In-Room Solution

Customizable tablets for limited and full-service properties



Seamless TV casting from a guest's mobile device or in-room tablet



Voice Activated Guest Rooms using Alexa and Google Assistant

The Complete Messaging Chat Solution

In-app chat available on mobile and in-room Tablets



Guest text, SMS, social available to communicate with hotel staff

The Complete Integrated Solution

Over 100 certified, secure, discreet Integrations with 3rd party vendors



API available for existing hotel or enterprise brand wide guest apps, for functionality including structured service requests or chat

The Complete Staff Management System

Staff-facing operations dashboard (desktop and mobile)



Superior real-time content controls



Immersive business intelligence



Guest-to-staff, staff-to-staff request fulfillment



Robust marketing and advertising functionality

Both companies will be at HITEC Houston this week. To request a demonstration, please email sales@intelitycorp.com or demos@keypr.com. Please stop by booths #2127 or #1710 on the show floor.

About Intelity Solutions, Inc.

Intelity, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the creator of the world's first and most widely used integrated guest services platform, ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™). With certified integrations to all major hotel back-end management systems (POS, PMS, Ticketing, Spa and Room Controls), Intelity's complete guest service platform is a centralized property-automation system that delivers concierge-level services, guest request tracking and fulfillment, business-intelligence analytics, marketing/messaging capabilities, and a full content management system. Since beginning operations in 2007, the Inc. 5000 company has gained a reputation as a leader in hospitality technology with installations across six continents, including most major brands and many celebrated independent properties. Intelity was recently designated as the "Official Mobile & In Room Technology Provider" for Forbes Travel Guide, as well as the "Best Mobile App in Hospitality" from Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards and the "World's Leading Hotel Brand App" from the World Travel Awards. For more information, please visit www.intelitycorp.com.

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and luxury residences. The platform delivers a personalized, friction-free guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners and operators. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via KEYPR's digital key. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit https://www.keypr.com.

