INTELITY Launches the First Unified Messaging Layer for Hospitality

A single authenticated conversation from pre-arrival to checkout—across SMS, WhatsApp, and the INTELITY app

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTELITY today announced the launch of new SMS and WhatsApp messaging capabilities within its guest engagement platform, introducing hospitality's first authenticated, unified messaging layer that ties every conversation back to a guest identity and reservation. The release expands how hotel teams communicate while solving one of hospitality's biggest challenges: fragmented, anonymous, multi-channel communication.

The enhanced messaging suite gives hotels a single, unified system for all guest communication—allowing staff to reach travelers instantly on the channels they already use and trust. By adding SMS and WhatsApp to its existing in-app chat, INTELITY now supports the full spectrum of guest preferences, whether domestic or international.

Unlike traditional SMS/WhatsApp add-ons, INTELITY's approach goes beyond basic channel support. All communication across SMS, WhatsApp, and in-app chat, are unified into authenticated, reservation-tied threads within their GEMS® core platform. This ensures hotel staff never interact with anonymous numbers, eliminates messaging noise, and guarantees every interaction contributes to a complete guest profile. It also unlocks AI readiness, allowing Nexus AI Concierge to automate high-volume requests across multiple channels in a way fragmented point solutions simply can't match.

Key features of the enhanced messaging system include:

Unified Multi-Channel Communication : Seamlessly engage guests through SMS and WhatsApp. Ideal for global travelers and regions where WhatsApp is the dominant communication platform.

: Seamlessly engage guests through SMS and WhatsApp. Ideal for global travelers and regions where WhatsApp is the dominant communication platform. Staff Initiated Outreach: Hotel staff can proactively initiate conversations with guests via both SMS and WhatsApp for pre-arrival communications, in-stay check-ins, or immediate service delivery.

Hotel staff can proactively initiate conversations with guests via both SMS and WhatsApp for pre-arrival communications, in-stay check-ins, or immediate service delivery. Secure Guest Initiated Messaging: Guests can message the hotel directly through SMS or WhatsApp. Messages are only surfaced to staff if the phone number matches an active reservation, ensuring authentication, reducing spam, and protecting hotel operations.

Guests can message the hotel directly through SMS or WhatsApp. Messages are only surfaced to staff if the phone number matches an active reservation, ensuring authentication, reducing spam, and protecting hotel operations. In-App Chat Availability: INTELITY's two-way in-app communication remains fully supported for digital-first guests using mobile apps or in-room tablets.

While SMS remains the preferred and primary channel for many domestic travelers, the addition of WhatsApp serves as a crucial secondary measure for hotel properties with a high volume of international guests or in regions where WhatsApp is the dominant messaging platform. The system ensures continuity across channels once a conversation thread is established—keeping communication seamless and consistent throughout the guest journey and across channels.

"We're not just adding another messaging tool into our stack. We're introducing the industry's only messaging system unified with identity, operations, content, and AI that creates a fully authenticated guest journey across every touchpoint," said Steve Proctor, CEO of Intelity. "These enhancements meet today's guest's expectation for instant, convenient communication, while giving hotels the enterprise-level control, security, and intelligence they've never had. It's a foundational step toward the frictionless, intelligent hospitality ecosystem our industry has been demanding and that INTELITY is uniquely positioned to lead and deliver."

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.intelity.com .

About Intelity

Intelity is the #1 unified guest experience and staff management platform for hotels, casinos, and luxury residences worldwide. With its award-winning mobile apps, in-room tablets, and GEMS® guest engagement platform, Intelity provides a seamless bridge between guests and staff. Now powered by Nexus AI, Intelity is future-proofing the industry with intelligent, unified solutions that enhance satisfaction, streamline operations, and increase revenue.

SOURCE INTELITY