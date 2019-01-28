INTELITY Raises $44M, Sets Sights on Further Global Expansion and Scale

Following its merger with KEYPR in 2018, INTELITY has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive and robust enterprise hospitality platform available on the market. This investment further positions the company ahead of its nearest competitors, who typically offer one-point solutions and limited flexibility.

"As the momentum of technology adoption in hospitality rapidly accelerates, INTELITY has established itself as a leader by offering the most extensive solution for meeting both guest and industry demands," said Dave Reuter, partner at LLR Partners. "We're excited to partner with the combined, impressive management team from INTELITY and KEYPR as they continue to expand this leadership position and capture the large and growing market opportunity."

Not only does INTELITY offer the most complete solution, but it is also the industry's integrations leader. The platform includes more than 120 certified, discrete integrations and technology partnerships, which reduce the friction hotel operators experience when incorporating new technologies. In a single platform, INTELITY provides management teams with comprehensive tools that allow them to better track and manage all activity between guests and staff.

"Since inception, INTELITY has focused on one thing - improving the guest experience for travelers while offering hoteliers increased operational efficiencies and revenue generation opportunities. This investment allows our company the opportunity to further develop our technology and continue to expand our global presence while maintaining that same focus," said President and COO David Adelson. "We look forward to our partnership with LLR Partners and are excited to have them onboard as we continue to grow."

With an impressive product offering utilized in nearly two hundred thousand rooms, a talented global workforce, and more than 15 years of industry expertise, the merger between KEYPR and INTELITY is a huge step forward for hospitality technology.

"While we focus on furthering our strong growth, we are fully committed to continuing to be the most advanced platform available in hospitality, with ongoing support enhancements and a solid integrations pipeline. We are thrilled to have LLR Partners' support as we pursue further expansion in international markets, including throughout Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Asia Pacific," said CEO Robert Stevenson. "Leveraging the historical successes of both companies has brought us to this point and has given us both the springboard and the talented team to carry us through 2019 and beyond."

INTELITY's management team is comprised of Silicon Valley insiders and former executives from Facebook, Hewlett Packard, Hilton, the Westmont Hospitality Group, Hyatt, Caesars Entertainment, Fox Mobile, and Sony. Its board and advisors include former senior management from Hilton, Starwood, Disney, and CHMWarnick. The company has offices in North America and Europe.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global provider of the most advanced hospitality technology platform for the hotel, casino, cruise, and luxury residential markets. INTELITY offers its customers comprehensive end-to-end solutions to manage guest experience and staff operations, in a single platform. In 2018, INTELITY merged with KEYPR yielding a combined 15 years of hospitality experience, rapid growth, and the most complete hospitality technology platform on the market. For more information, please visit www.intelity.com .

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a private equity firm committed to creating long-term value by growing its portfolio companies. LLR invests in several industries, with a focus on technology and services businesses. Founded in 1999 and with more than $3.5 billion raised across five funds, LLR is a flexible provider of capital for growth, recapitalizations, and buyouts. For more information about LLR and insights on scaling growth companies, visit www.llrpartners.com .

