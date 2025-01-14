INTELITY Unveils AI-Powered Guest Experience Platform to Transform Luxury Hospitality

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTELITY®, the leading guest experience platform in hospitality, today announced the release of GEMS 2.0, a transformative platform that unifies hotel guest data and digital touchpoints to enable truly personalized experiences. The release marks a significant milestone in CEO Steve Proctor's modernization initiative, delivering on his promise to revolutionize the company's core technology platform with innovative features that luxury properties demand.

GEMS 2.0 PLATFORM

"While the world talks about AI, many hotels are investing millions into disconnected technologies that create digital walls between them and their guests," said Steve Proctor, CEO of INTELITY. "GEMS 2.0 reimagines the hotel technology stack - every digital touchpoint serves as both a service and a sensor, creating an intelligent ecosystem that enhances rather than replaces human connections. Our new platform ensures all guest experience touchpoints can be deployed and updated with unprecedented speed and security, while maintaining the elegant experience guests expect from luxury properties."

The platform puts complete design control into hoteliers' hands through six versatile layouts and enterprise-level branding tools. Properties can now create both simple and rich multi-layer experiences, schedule content dynamically throughout the guest journey, and gain actionable insights through built-in analytics - all through an intuitive interface that hotel staff can master in minutes. Together these features enable guests to consume more of what the property has already invested in providing increased ancillary revenue while simultaneously decreasing operational costs.

Amber Henson, Marketing Manager at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, echoed this sentiment: "We are thrilled about the release of the new platform. This cutting-edge solution is designed to elevate the guest experience by making it effortless for users to navigate and access essential information at their fingertips. The platform not only ensures seamless access to information but also beautifully showcases our branding, delivering a visually stunning and cohesive experience."

GEMS 2.0 delivers:

Enterprise-grade compendium control with six customizable layouts

AI-powered personalization through unified guest data

Intelligent service automation and digital concierge

Seamless mobile check-in and room access

Real-time content updates across all touchpoints

"We're not just unifying hotel technology – we're unleashing a new era of luxury hospitality where every digital touchpoint makes personal service more powerful. This is what the future of hospitality looks like," added Proctor.

GEMS 2.0 is available worldwide starting today. Hotels can implement the platform in phases, prioritizing features based on specific needs while ensuring all data is consolidated from day one. Properties interested in learning more can schedule a demo at www.intelity.com .

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in guest experience management solutions for the hospitality industry. Through its advanced platform, INTELITY enables hoteliers to deliver seamless, personalized guest experiences that drive revenue and loyalty while optimizing operational efficiency. The company serves luxury hotels and resorts worldwide.

