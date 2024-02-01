INTELIVATION TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HAMMERDESIS™

News provided by

Intelivation Technologies

01 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, an innovative medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic portfolio announced today the commercial launch of the Hammerdesis™ Interphalangeal Fusion System in conjunction with their exhibit at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, held February 1-4, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Hammerdesis™ allows surgeons to correct inter phalangeal deformities such as hammertoes by simply affixing a distinctively designed ring on the patient's toe joint. This one-of-a-kind implant benefits both surgeons and patients by saving surgeons significant intraoperative time and yielding cost savings in the Ambulatory Surgery Center setting.

Jason R. Miller DPM FACFAS of Premier Orthopedics remarked, "I am looking forward to the launch of the Hammerdesis System. This will not only bring time savings in the OR, but also provide optimal fusion of the joint. The peg and hole procedure has been clinically proven to be very effective, and the Hammerdesis™ is the ideal implant for this procedure."

Founder & CEO Rob Anderson remarked, "Our team is excited to launch the Hammerdesis™ System. We anticipate outstanding clinical results for patients and look forward to analyzing the early results from our launch sites. This disruptive technology solves intraoperative challenges for surgeons and represents a giant leap forward for the market."

 "Our sales team and launch site surgeons are thrilled to be a part of the Hammerdesis Launch. The ability to provide such a significant result by simply 'putting a ring on it' is a game-changer for channel partners, surgeons, and patients alike." added VP of Sales and GM, Fleet Medford.

Intelivation Technologies is exhibiting at the annual ACFAS Conference February 1-4, 2024 in Tampa, FL, at booth number 1702.

About Intelivation Technologies 

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email [email protected]

SOURCE Intelivation Technologies

News Releases in Similar Topics

