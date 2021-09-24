Intelivation Technologies Launches Advantage-C™ PEEK Cervical Interbody Fusion Device

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a growing product portfolio announced today that they are officially launching the Advantage-C™ PEEK Interbody Fusion Device during the 36th Annual NASS Meeting in Boston September 29-October 2, 2021.

The Advantage-C™ device is designed to be used in skeletally mature patients in levels C2-T1 in conjunction with fixation for ACDF (anterior cervical discectomy and fusion) procedures. Advantage-C™ was developed to optimize fusion, while maintaining elasticity that is similar to bone and radiolucency of the cage body. President Amit Sinha stated, "We are looking forward to a successful launch of Advantage-C™ and the myriad of efficiencies this device will bring to both surgeons and hospital systems. Advantage-C is the basis for our rapidly growing interbody platform that will see continued innovation and product releases over the next year." CEO Rob Anderson added, "Our growing line of interbody devices further drives home our commitment to bring cost-effective spinal solutions that consistently provide superior clinical results to the market. On behalf of the executive team, I am very impressed how quickly our R&D team worked to bring this device to market."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email [email protected].

