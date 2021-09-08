Intelivation Technologies received FDA approval for the Advantage-C™ PEEK Cervical Interbody Fusion device

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a growing product portfolio announced today that they have achieved FDA 510(k) Clearance of the Advantage-C™ PEEK Cervical Interbody Fusion device.

The Advantage-C™ Device is designed to be used in skeletally mature patients in levels C2-T1 in conjunction with fixation for ACDF (anterior cervical discectomy and fusion) procedures. Advantage-C™ was developed to optimize fusion, while maintaining elasticity that is similar to bone and radiolucency of the cage body. President Amit Sinha stated, "I am excited about the FDA Approval of Advantage-C™ and the myriad of efficiencies this device will bring to both surgeons and hospital systems alike." CEO Rob Anderson added "Our growing line of interbody devices further drives home our commitment to innovating cost-effective spinal solutions that consistently provide superior clinical results, and the Management Team looks forward to a successful launch during the 36th Annual NASS Meeting in Boston September 29-Ocotber 2, 2021."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email [email protected].

