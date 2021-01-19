Intelivideo and Les Mills Launch Strategic Partnership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo , a Video on Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs, and group fitness leader Les Mills today announced their new strategic partnership, combining the digital capabilities of Intelivideo with Les Mills' industry-leading fitness content to create branded on-demand platforms for fitness operators.

Through this strategic partnership, Les Mills health club partners looking to launch a virtual solution to complement their in-club fitness offerings can collaborate with Intelivideo for the development of a custom-branded, on-demand and livestream fitness platform. Operators and owners can now feature Les Mills video workout content as well as content from their own trainers and instructors. Additionally, Intelivideo clients looking to enhance their existing content library can now look to Les Mills for unique, supplemental workout content that is refreshed regularly and covers all music licensing.

"As we continue to cement our position as the leading provider of digital solutions for gyms and health clubs, I cannot imagine a better organization for us to team up with than Les Mills," said Adam Zeitsiff, President and CEO of Intelivideo. "By aligning with the world's most recognized leader for in-club and online group fitness content, we enable both Intelivideo and Les Mills customers to deploy our digital platform and support services, combined with Les Mills content and workouts curated by the coaches and instructors of the club operator. The result is a unique, hyper-local hybrid fitness experience that will engage a club's members both in and out of their facility."

Les Mills selected Intelivideo as a preferred platform provider as a key component of continued efforts to hybridize how it delivers group fitness expertise to its health club partners. Intelivideo's robust technology and ongoing support in the areas of customer service, marketing support and content strategy made the provider a standout solution to recommend to Les Mills' network of nearly 4,000 health club partners across North America.

"We are excited to join forces with Intelivideo, a specialist in digital fitness platforms, to offer the industry a premium hybrid fitness solution. Intelivideo's team of experts and seamless product offering set the bar for fitness operators looking to roll out a digital content platform," said Sean Turner, CEO of Les Mills US. "Together, Les Mills and Intelivideo help clubs go digital with a premium offering that blends Les Mills content with their own branded classes and livestreaming options, creating a unique experience that boosts engagement, drives revenue and connects members to their clubs."

For more information about Les Mills' enhanced digital fitness offerings made possible by Intelivideo, visit www.lesmills.com/us/clubs-and-facilities/les-mills-content/ .

To learn more about Intelivideo's on-demand, livestreaming and digital fitness platform for fitness operators, as well as its suite of enterprise professional services, please visit www.intelivideo.com .

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with the fitness industry to help deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to clients' member bases. The platform's end-to-end solution helps clubs build a successful Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) business to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them compete with disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

About Les Mills

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness, with 20 programs currently available in participating gyms and fitness facilities worldwide. Les Mills programs include the world's first group exercise resistance training workout BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT™ (martial arts), RPM™ (indoor cycling), BODYFLOW™ (yoga), LES MILLS GRIT™ (30-minute high-intensity interval training) and the revolutionary immersive cycle experience, THE TRIP™. Each workout is refreshed and updated with new choreography and music every three months. Founded in New Zealand in 1968 by four-time Olympian Les Mills, the company has grown over the past 52 years to become the world-leader group fitness. Les Mills workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries and are available as live, virtual and immersive classes, as well as via the LES MILLS™ On Demand streaming platform.

